GREENVILLE, S.C. – Not all rematches are created equal. Proof of that is when one takes into account the Notre Dame women’s basketball team.
The third-seeded Fighting Irish face second-seeded Maryland at 11:30 a.m. Saturday in an NCAA Tournament Greenville Regional 1 semifinal at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.
When Notre Dame played and lost to Maryland 74-72 on Dec. 1 in South Bend, the Irish still had starters Dara Mabrey and Olivia Miles hale and hearty.
Mabrey suffered a season-ending knee injury Jan. 22 against Virginia. Then Miles was lost to a knee injury Feb. 26 against Louisville.
These injuries – Miles is Notre Dame’s second-leading scorer, and Mabrey was the most prolific 3-point shooter – would seem to put the Irish at a severe disadvantage against the healthy Terrapins.
However, the Irish have had time to adjust to the absences -- and success to galvanize their confidence.
“Every game, we’re expected to play 100% for 40 minutes, and I think that’s what every single person on the our team is going to do regardless of what’s happening in the game,” said Notre Dame guard Sonia Citron, who has assumed floor general duties in Miles’ place and is the leading scorer for the Irish at 14.7 points per game. “(Effort) is something that is demanded of us from Coach (Niele) Ivey, from everyone. So let’s say we’re not shooting well or it’s not going our way, you can count on us playing with everything we have.”
That commitment to effort has paid off. Since Miles -- who averages 14.3 points -- got hurt, the Irish are 4-1. Notre Dame won the game Miles got hurt in at Louisville in spite of her injury.
It’s an impressive run considering the Irish are playing what amounts to a six-woman rotation with several players taking on larger roles than they had throughout the regular season.
If you’re looking for statistical evidence of Notre Dame’s resilience, the Irish (27-5) have soldiered on thanks to defense. In the last five games, opponents have shot just 35.3% against Notre Dame, including 18.7% from 3-point range.
Notre Dame has forced almost 17 turnovers per contest in that stretch and has outrebounded its opponent by a 36-30 average. Notre Dame held Mississippi State to just 48 points in the second round of the NCAA Tournament to advance to Greenville, South Carolina.
“We just felt like everyone had to step up, and we needed everyone to do something to help us,” Ivey said. “Everyone found that something to do. If that was defense, that was rebounding. (Lauren) Ebo had 18 rebounds the last game, somebody stepped up in every game.”
Notre Dame forward Maddy Westbeld admitted it was tough at first without Miles, but players have grown into greater roles.
“We lost Olivia pretty early before the ACC Tournament. We got very little time to adjust to that,” Westbeld said. “But now, we’ve had several weeks for really good practices, just handling that pressure.’
It hasn’t all been sunshine. Notre Dame is still alive despite shooting 24% from 3-point range in the last five games. Miles was Notre Dame’s most accurate 3-point threat and Mabrey the most prolific, so the injuries are felt there.
Still, it’s that defense that has stood out, and the Irish will need to call on every bit of its stopping power against the Terrapins.
Unlike the Irish, Maryland (27-6) had all of its starters from the December contest active in its most recent win against Arizona.
The axis upon which Maryland spins is gifted do-everything guard Diamond Miller.
The All-Big Ten standout averages 19.7 points, 6.5 rebounds and three assists.
Notre Dame doesn’t need to be reminded of how effective she can be. In Maryland’s December win, Miller had 31 points, 12 rebounds, five assists and was 11-of-21 from the field, including a 12-foot buzzer-beater that clinched the Terrapins’ victory.
Afterwards, Miller shushed the Notre Dame crowd.
“She was just unconscious the way that she scored. Coming away from that game, we really focused on being able to lock down defensively, but we also gave up 17 offensive rebounds (in that game),” Ivey said.
Maryland coach Brenda Frese doesn’t put too much stock in the previous matchup, especially given the changes Notre Dame has endured.
“They’ve really morphed into the best version of themselves. I can’t say enough about Niele and the staff, what they’ve been able to do through their injuries,” Frese said.
Maryland is the favorite in the contest by both seeding and by oddsmakers. Like everything else Notre Dame has had to adjust to, the Irish are trying to turn that negative into a positive as Notre Dame attempts to advance to its first Elite Eight since 2019.
“I saw somewhere that someone has us as No. 15 of the teams in the Sweet 16, so there’s no pressure on us, the way I see it,” Notre Dame forward Natalija Marshall said. “No one is expecting us to go out and beat Maryland tomorrow. That’s our goal. We want to get to the Elite Eight. We were one possession away last year. It’s been something that has fueled us all year.”
The Notre Dame-Maryland winner gets the winner of top-ranked South Carolina-UCLA at 7 p.m. on Monday.