COLUMBUS, Ohio — Notre Dame had a chance to pull off a major upset.
Ohio State had other ideas.
The No. 5 Fighting Irish gave the No. 2 Buckeyes all they could handle, but a 14-0 second-half scoring advantage lifted Ohio State to a 21-10 victory in a high-profile season opener for both teams.
Notre Dame entered the contest as a 17-point underdog but didn’t play like that through the first 40 minutes.
On the first play from scrimmage, the Irish converted a huge play. Sophomore quarterback Tyler Buchner found sophomore wide receiver Lorenzo Styles on a quick pass. Styles then ran up the Ohio State sideline for 54 yards, giving Notre Dame a first down at the Buckeyes' 31-yard line.
Ohio State’s defense stopped the Irish on three straight plays after that, forcing the visitors to settle for a field goal attempt. Graduate senior Blake Grupe delivered, drilling the kick from 33 yards to put his team up 3-0 less than three minutes into the game.
The teams traded empty possessions before the Buckeyes’ offense struck.
It took just four plays for the home team to march 54 yards, ending with a 31-yard touchdown pass from junior quarterback CJ Stroud to classmate Emeka Egbuka. The wideout got behind Irish defensive back Cam Hart, going virtually untouched into the end zone to put Ohio State up 7-3 with 5:32 to go in the first quarter.
That score held until early in the second quarter, when Notre Dame regained the lead. A 10-play, 87-yard drive was punctuated with a 1-yard touchdown run by sophomore running back Audric Estime.
The big play of the drive was a 31-yard completion from Buchner to Matt Salerno, who made a circus catch to put his team at the Ohio State 34-yard line. Salerno, a graduate senior, was a walk-on to the Irish roster before earning a scholarship.
The Notre Dame defense kept up its pressure from there. They held the Buckeyes to 149 total yards in the first half, had one sack of Stroud and two tackles for loss.
It remained a defensive slugfest until Ohio State finally broke through late in the third quarter.
The go-ahead drive for the Buckeyes went 12 plays across 70 yards in a little over four minutes. Bigger plays of 16, 11, 9 and 10 yards were eventually capped off by a 24-yard touchdown pass from Stroud to graduate senior Xavier Johnson. An all-out blitz call by the Irish defense ultimately hurt the visitors on the play, as Stroud threw the pass where the two blitzing safeties were standing at the beginning of the play.
While Ohio State found its rhythm on offense, Notre Dame struggled to move the ball. After a 32-yard pass from Buchner to graduate senior Braden Lenzy ended the third quarter, the Irish offense stalled in the fourth.
A crucial offensive pass interference call against Notre Dame on the second play of the final frame set the offense back, and the drive resulted in a punt. Notre Dame then only had one more possession in the fourth quarter that lost 11 yards, consisting of two incompletions and a sack of Buchner by Ohio State’s Mike Hall Jr.
In between the two Notre Dame possessions was a 95-yard Buckeyes drive that chewed off 7:07 of the clock. The combination of running backs TreVeyon Henderson and Miyan Williams wore down the Irish defense, and Stroud made key passes to keep the drive going.
It was all capped off by a 2-yard touchdown run from Henderson, putting Ohio State ahead 21-10 with 4:51 remaining.
After the three-and-out from the Notre Dame offense, the Buckeyes ran out the remaining 3:42 to polish off the victory.
Stroud overcame a slow start to finish 24-of-34 for 223 yards and two touchdowns. Egbuka had 90 yards receiving, while Henderson and Williams finished with 91 and 84 yards rushing, respectively.
“I think they had four rushing big plays in the fourth quarter, and that is a heartbreaker for a defense,” Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman said. “If you’re giving up big plays and they’re running the ball, that kills a defense.”
For Notre Dame, Buchner completed 10 of his 18 passes for 177 yards. He went 8-of-8 to start the game before going 2-of-10 on the remainder of his passes.
“I’m pleased with him,” Freeman said. “The biggest thing I’m pleased with is zero turnovers. He got hit a couple times, hurt his ankle a little bit but he continued to be tough and continued to run the ball and throw the ball where he wanted to throw it. He’s going to be a really good football player and a great leader for us moving forward.”
The Irish only had 78 yards rushing, led by Chris Tyree’s 28. Tight end Michael Mayer was the only Notre Dame player with more than one catch, hauling in five passes for 32 yards.
Notre Dame plays its home opener next Saturday against Marshall.
“I think we found out we’ve got a good football team,” Freeman said. “We’ve got to learn how to finish, and that’s ultimately what happened in the game. We battled for two-and-a-half quarters, and then they score one with 17 seconds before (the end of the) third quarter. We don’t respond, and then they go and score again in the fourth quarter.
“And that’s the game. That’s really the game. We didn’t finish. We’ve got to be able to finish when it matters the most. That’s ultimately what cost us.”