SOUTH BEND — After a job search that included plenty of fanfare and attention, Gerad Parker was formally introduced as the new Notre Dame offensive coordinator Monday morning.
Parker was the tight ends coach for the Fighting Irish last season. He has prior offensive coordinator experience during his two-year stint at West Virginia (2020-21).
“Nobody is more charged to do this job than I am,” Parker said. “Every morning I wake up from this point forward will be to put my feet on the ground and make this the right hire for (Notre Dame head coach Marcus) Freeman and everybody in this organization.”
Parker takes over for Tommy Rees, who left to become the offensive coordinator at Alabama. Rees, a former Notre Dame quarterback, had been the OC and quarterbacks coach for the Irish the past three seasons.
Parker was the third known candidate interviewed for the job. Notre Dame first interviewed Kansas State offensive coordinator Collin Klein, who turned down the job. The Irish’s next interviewee was Utah OC Andy Ludwig, with a deal seemingly all but finalized when Ludwig, Parker and Freeman were seen together at a Notre Dame hockey game Feb. 10.
A few days later, though, it was reported by ESPN that Ludwig was not offered the job due to his buyout being too much for Notre Dame to spend. Per reports, it would have cost Notre Dame $2.8 million to buy out Ludwig’s contract.
Because of this, many people criticized Notre Dame for being too cheap to get the candidate it wanted. Freeman spoke about those reports Monday.
“During this process, I was made aware of some misconceptions of what was being said out there, and obviously most of it was just not true,” Freeman said. “… I’ve never felt I didn’t have the support of our administration and (Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick). He’s offered to pay whatever buyout there’s been.”
Freeman also defended his public appearance with Ludwig at the hockey game.
“We brought our top recruits into this place, and guess what we did with them on Junior Day? We took them to the hockey game because Coach (Jeff) Jackson does an excellent job, and that’s a great environment,” Freeman said. “We’re not hiding — we brought a guy in that we wanted, so we took him to the hockey game. He ended up not coming here. That’s OK. … If we’re going to bring our top recruits to the hockey game, then why not bring an offensive coordinator candidate to the hockey game?”
Parker has been at many places in his 18-year coaching career. His first collegiate stop was as a graduate assistant at Kentucky in 2007. He spent the next three years at Tennessee-Martin as its running backs coach and recruiting coordinator.
After spending the 2011 and 2012 seasons at Marshall, Parker ended up at Purdue, where he started out as the tight ends coach and recruiting coordinator. After two seasons coaching the tight ends, he moved to working with the wide receivers in 2015.
Midway through the 2016 season, Parker was promoted to interim head coach following the firing of Darrell Hazell. He went 0-6 in those six contests as the Boilermakers ended the season with a 3-9 overall record.
Following his time in West Lafayette, Parker began working at Duke. He was a Football Operations Assistant in 2017 before becoming the wide receivers coach in 2018.
Parker coached wide receivers for Penn State in 2019 before landing the offensive coordinator role at West Virginia in 2020. He was in that position for two seasons before Graham Harrell was hired to replace Parker, which led to him being brought in to be Notre Dame’s tight ends coach last season.
During his two years with the Mountaineers, they averaged 26.5 points in 2020 and 25.2 in 2021. Those ranked 83rd and 88th, respectively, out of 128 Division I teams in the country.
Parker inherits a team that has two capable starting quarterbacks in graduate senior Sam Hartman and junior Tyler Buchner. Hartman transferred to Notre Dame this winter after an historic career at Wake Forest, while Buchner has started a handful of games in an injury plagued career in South Bend.
Both quarterbacks led their respective teams to bowl game victories in December, with both being named their respective game’s MVP.
“The first job I have is to lead a great group of men that are very, very motivated to be great,” Parker said. “Unfortunately, when you lead, you have to hold everyone accountable to the standard set forth from the head coach and then from me in this offense. Holding staff and players accountable is one of the toughest things to transform to.”
The Irish still have two more offensive coaching positions to fill. A quarterbacks coach hire is all but official, as it’s expected Gino Guidugli will be hired in the coming days. Guidugli called plays for Cincinnati the last two seasons, including when the Bearcats beat Notre Dame in 2021 on their way to a College Football Playoff appearance.
Notre Dame also needs a new offensive line coach after Harry Hiestand retired unexpectedly two weeks ago. Parker said there are plenty of candidates interested in the position, and he and Freeman will work together to hire someone in the coming weeks.
Notre Dame is expected to start spring practices in early March, with a date for that yet to be announced. The Blue-Gold Spring Game is set for April 22.