SOUTH BEND — Sitting at 0-2 following losses to Ohio State and Marshall, the Notre Dame football program is in dire need of a spark.
While the circumstances aren’t the best following the loss of starting quarterback Tyler Buchner to a season-ending shoulder injury, the Fighting Irish may be revitalized by the energy from the new leader of the offense in junior quarterback Drew Pyne.
A former four-star recruit from New Canaan, Connecticut, Pyne hasn’t seen a ton of production during his Notre Dame career, being buried on the depth chart by the likes of Ian Book and Jack Coan.
After playing sparingly during his freshman season in 2020 behind Book, Pyne came in last season during both the Wisconsin and Cincinnati games following injuries to Coan.
On Saturday against Marshall, Pyne played 11 snaps, going 3-of-6 for 20 yards with a touchdown and an interception.
Pyne hasn’t had the chance to lead Notre Dame as the head man under center after losing offseason quarterback battles to both Coan and Buchner over the past two years. However, his commitment to his play and the program has always impressed his coaches, and now he has an opportunity to help steer his team in the right direction.
“His care factor is through the roof,” Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees said. “He really cares a lot, so he’s going to walk into the building and do everything in his power to be ready to play against Cal Saturday. That’s just who the kid is, and that’s why he’s here. He kind of has that energy and has the respect of his teammates to maybe inject some life into our group, which we need.”
“Quarterback is a position people look toward to lead,” Pyne said. “Me, personally, I play the game with a lot of confidence and energy. That’s something I pride myself on. When I go on the field, I want the offense to have energy, to talk and to play hard. … I hope having the guys see all the work and care I’ve put in for this university and this program says a lot to them because that’s who I’m playing for.”
In comparing Pyne to Buchner, both quarterbacks have some distinct differences.
Pyne’s size — 5-foot-11, 198 pounds — may generate more roll-out opportunities compared to the taller Buchner.
Additionally, while Pyne has some dual-threat ability, his speed and quickness doesn’t match that of his teammate.
However, one of his best strengths on the field, athletically, is his ability to escape pressure and make a play with either his feet or his arm outside the pocket.
Rees realizes the differences between Pyne and Buchner and will plan accordingly as Saturday inches closer and he tries to help an offense that currently ranks 117th in total offense, 110th in rushing offense and 97th in passing offense.
“We know what he’s good at,” Rees said. “He knows what he’s good at, and we have to make sure he keeps that in the front of his mind. At the same time, I have to call a game that highlights that. I’m not going to go into specific details, but we know plays and concepts that there’s a certain comfort level when you call it. We have to try to put (Pyne) in as many of those positions as we can, while attacking what Cal does defensively.”
Pyne hasn’t played a full four quarters since his senior year of high school in 2019.
What should those in Notre Dame Stadium expect from him for an entire game? Pyne’s answer is all an Irish fan could probably hope for as Notre Dame eyes its first win of 2022 against the Golden Bears.
“A guy who is extremely prepared,” Pyne said. “I’m someone who plays for his teammates and who will lead his guys out on that field. I’ll never give up, and I’ll never back down to anything.”
The whirlwind that’s greeted Pyne over the past couple of days has been overwhelming at times for the junior. In spite of the sudden change, his focus remains on not squandering one of the biggest opportunities of his football career to date.
“Obviously, it’s been a pretty crazy time,” Pyne said. “I really almost threw my phone away after the past two days just because I really didn’t want to see anything. … I don’t let any of this go to my head. Anytime that anything starts to become somewhat overwhelming, I go straight to watching film. Like (Monday) night, I went and watched film because what’s important is playing well on Saturday and being as prepared as I possibly can.”