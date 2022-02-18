SOUTH BEND — The quest for Notre Dame’s first NCAA Tournament bid since the 2016-17 season continues Saturday on the road against Wake Forest at 1 p.m.
The Fighting Irish (19-7, 12-3 ACC) are still in a tie for first with No. 9 Duke (22-4, 12-3) as they continue to steamroll through the Atlantic Coast Conference.
Despite just two Quad-1 wins and an average NET ranking of 57, the Irish are in great shape to make this year’s field of 68 after a five-year hiatus.
According to ESPN’s Joe Lunardi, the Irish are safely in the field as of Friday. They sit on the nine-seed line along with fellow ACC foes Miami and Wake Forest.
If Notre Dame can pick up another quality win or two and avoid a letdown against the likes of Georgia Tech (10-15, 3-11) and Pittsburgh (11-16, 6-10) later in the season, head coach Mike Brey’s team will be a lock for March Madness. A victory over the Demon Deacons (20-7, 10-6) on Saturday would be a big step toward attaining that goal.
FACING OFF WITH WAKE FOREST
To earn its 20th win, Notre Dame will have to do it in a tough environment against one of the better teams in the ACC.
Under second-year head coach Steve Forbes, Wake Forest is 13-2 at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. The Demon Deacons’ two losses came to Duke on Jan. 12 and Miami on Feb. 12.
Wake Forest is most successful when it speeds the game up and scores in bunches. The Demon Deacons average 78.4 points (second in the ACC) and are the best in the conference in field goal percentage (48.7%).
Notre Dame’s been one of the better defenses in the ACC since the beginning of conference play — currently sitting at fourth in the league allowing 66.1 points per game — but the Irish took a step back after allowing 95 points to an offensively challenged Boston College team Wednesday.
The Irish will have to find their defensive identity once again to stop Wake Forest’s capable offense that boasts three scorers averaging double digits.
The Demon Deacons have one of the best scorers in the conference starting at guard in graduate senior Alondes Williams. The Oklahoma transfer has scored in double figures in 26 games this season, dropping over 20 points 13 times. At 6-foot-5, he has a strong presence near the rim and anywhere inside the perimeter. Williams also helps Wake on the glass, hauling in almost seven rebounds per game.
Junior Jake Laravia is second on the team in scoring, averaging 14.6 points. The former Indiana All-Star from Lawrence Central stands 6-8 and hits nearly 58% of his shots from the field.
Wake Forest’s third top scorer is senior Daivien Williamson, who is one of the team’s biggest threats from beyond the arc. Williamson’s making close to 40% (48-of-122) of his 3-point attempts.
Defensively, the Demon Deacons have been very sporadic this season. Wake Forest has shown the ability to shut down opposing offenses and limit made shots, allowing opponents to make just 40.5% of their field goal attempts (677-of-1,672).
In conference play, though, Wake Forest has allowed over 90 points twice.
Another potential concern for the Irish on Saturday will be on the boards. The Demon Deacons have size that could put some pressure on Notre Dame veteran big men Nate Laszewski and Paul Atkinson Jr.
The Demon Deacons start two 6-8 players at forward in Laravia and senior Isaiah Mucius. At center, 7-foot graduate senior Dallas Walton mans the interior.
Off the bench, Khadim Sy, a 6-10 transfer from Ole Miss, gives valuable minutes around the rim.
In ACC play, the Demon Deacons rank fourth in the conference, averaging 36.7 boards. The Irish rank just 12th (33.8 boards per game) in that category.
With a victory, Notre Dame will extend its series win streak against Wake Forest to three. The last meeting between the teams ended in a buzzer beater from senior Trey Wertz during the first round of last season’s ACC tournament.
