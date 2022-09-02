SOUTH BEND — The Notre Dame Fighting Irish were shown a great deal of respect by the voters in both The Associated Press Top 25 and the USA Today coaches polls, earning a No. 5 ranking in both this preseason.
That respect has seemingly disappeared in recent weeks, as next to nobody across the college football landscape expects Notre Dame to cover against Ohio State’s 17-point advantage in the spread, let alone walk out of Ohio Stadium with an outright victory over the No. 2 Buckeyes on Saturday night.
The task of beating a top team on the road will be a tremendous one. However, there is a blueprint for Notre Dame to at least put itself in position to pull off the upset in Columbus, Ohio.
STARTING FAST
It doesn’t take an expert to know if Notre Dame’s going to open its season with a win, a slow start to the contest would do the Irish no favors.
In 2021, the Buckeyes were fifth in the country in first-quarter scoring, averaging 9.5 points within the first 15 minutes of play. That number rose to nearly 11 points per game for Ohio State at home.
During their final two home games against Purdue and Michigan State, the Buckeyes scored 21 points in each contest during the first period of play.
Additionally, Ohio State’s elite offense averaged almost 49 points per game at the Horseshoe — beating opponents by an average of 35 points in its six wins at Ohio Stadium last season.
Maybe an underlying positive from Ohio State’s home slate for Notre Dame, though, was the Buckeyes' first home game of 2021, where they fell to Oregon in a 35-28 contest during Week 2 of the season.
Catching Ohio State before its gotten a chance to play a game may help the Irish’s chances as well, but that disadvantage is likely the same for Notre Dame with sophomore quarterback Tyler Buchner making his first career start.
Regardless, avoiding a double-digit deficit heading into the second quarter is a must for the Irish on Saturday.
BUCHNER’S PRODUCTIVITY
Even with a skilled and experienced defense, the odds Notre Dame will be able to keep Ohio State under 30 points seems small.
If the Irish have to put points on the board in bunches to upend the Buckeyes, Buchner’s individual performance will play a pivotal role in doing so.
While Ohio State’s defense figures to be improved with a new scheme and a new defensive coordinator in Jim Knowles, the Buckeyes were very average on that side of the ball in 2021.
In the secondary, Ohio State ranked 87th in pass yards allowed per game (246.2) and 74th in opponent’s completion percentage (61.6%).
They were also bad at getting off the field on third down — 92nd in the country (42.2%) — and allowed teams to score nearly 86% of the time in the red zone (90th in the country).
The Irish may also benefit from a blown coverage or two by the Buckeyes, which has a higher chance of happening during the first game within a new defensive system.
Buchner has the football IQ, the mobility and the arm talent to make things happen in a big way for Notre Dame. The biggest key will be how quickly he settles into the game and whether or not he can avoid the big mistakes like costly mental errors that result in both bad takeaways and penalties.
ESTABLISHING A RUN GAME
Whether the Irish can find success on offense Saturday night doesn’t have to come down to just the quarterback.
Notre Dame has one of the country’s most experienced offensive lines, combined with a trio of running backs that are all capable of starting.
Junior Chris Tyree has been extra explosive this preseason, telling the media last week how good he’s felt and how eager he is to showcase that explosiveness in 2022.
Sophomore Logan Diggs is expected to be full-go Saturday after he had been recovering from a shoulder injury for a majority of the summer and into fall camp.
Lastly, for a needed change of pace, sophomore Audric Estime can come in as a bruiser in short-yardage situations.
Buchner can also rely on all three of them to catch the ball out of the backfield when needed.
It’ll be more of a challenge for Notre Dame to establish a consistent run game if graduate senior Jarrett Patterson (foot) can’t go at the left guard position. However, a strong running game would extend drives and help control the time of possession, which helps keep the Irish defense fresh while keeping Ohio State’s potent offense off the field.