SOUTH BEND — Notre Dame’s spring football schedule comes to a close Saturday with the annual Blue-Gold game at Notre Dame Stadium (2 p.m., Peacock).
After an offseason of change, head coach Marcus Freeman’s team will get to play in front of the public for the first time in 2023. While most players will participate, others will sit out due to injury. Among the notables not suiting up are linebackers Jack Kiser and Prince Kollie, along with running backs Logan Diggs and Jadarian Price. A pair of tight ends looking to replace the departed Michael Mayer in Mitchell Evans and Justin Fisher also won’t play.
With a lot of storylines surrounding the program, here are three to focus on for Saturday’s scrimmage:
OLD FACES IN NEW PLACES
Two intriguing position changes occurred this spring.
Junior Lorenzo Styles has started taking reps at defensive back, while senior Chris Tyree has moved to wide receiver after spending the last three seasons at running back.
Styles is still listed as a wide receiver on the roster, but he was wearing a white jersey and running around with the secondary players and coaches earlier this week. The junior did play defensive back in high school before focusing on being a wide receiver in his first two seasons in South Bend.
“This was my first full practice at DB,” Styles said Tuesday. “It felt really good. I just keep trying to work every single day, get better and perfect my craft, whatever position it may be.”
Tyree is listed as a wide receiver, which is a change for him. In the past three seasons, Tyree has rushed for 1,162 yards and eight touchdowns. He has also caught 56 passes out of the backfield for four touchdowns.
“It’s been really good so far,” Tyree said this week of moving to wide receiver. “I’ve had a lot of fun. I’ve had my ups and downs, for sure, but I understand that’s part of the process. I’ve enjoyed every part of it so far.”
WHO STANDS OUT ON DEFENSE?
It’s only a scrimmage, but it will still be intriguing to see who stands out for the Irish on the defensive side of the ball.
There are some familiar faces back, especially in the secondary. Seniors Clarence Lewis, Cam Hart and sophomore Benjamin Morrison at cornerback, along with graduate senior DJ Brown at safety, provide plenty of experience in the latter third of the defense. On top of that, senior Xavier Watts returns after recording 39 tackles a season ago, while sophomore Jaden Mickey played in 11 of the team’s 13 games in 2022.
Graduate senior Marist Liufau returns to the Will linebacker spot. Another graduate senior, JD Bertrand, is expected to start at the Mike linebacker position. With Kiser and Kollie not playing, senior Jordan Botelho will get a chance to play at the Rover position, which has been crucial to the defense’s success in recent years.
Other linebackers to keep an eye on are sophomore Jaylen Sneed and true freshmen Preston Zinter, Jaiden Ausberry and Drayk Bowen.
A relatively inexperienced defensive line will get a chance to impress in front of the home fans, as the likes of junior Gabriel Rubio and graduate seniors Howard Cross, Nana Osafo-Mensah and Javonte Jean-Baptiste battle for starting positions. Cross started in the Gator Bowl in December, while Rubio and Osafo-Mensah were in reserve roles. Jean-Baptiste is a transfer from Ohio State.
Another name popping up on the defensive line is sophomore Junior Tuihalamaka. Recruited as a linebacker, the Granada Hills, California, native has been seeing more reps at the Vyper defensive end spot this spring and could be a starter there come the fall. A strong Blue-Gold Game performance could help solidify him into that position.
THE QUARTERBACKS
This is what people tend to watch for the most when it comes to “games” like this.
This will be Notre Dame fans' first time getting to see Sam Hartman playing for the Irish in person. Hartman is a graduate transfer from Wake Forest, where he set numerous school and Atlantic Coast Conference records — including the most passing touchdowns in conference history. Hartman is the presumed starter, but he will face some quality competition.
Tyler Buchner will be the main person looking to take reps from Hartman. The junior quarterback was the Gator Bowl MVP last season but has battled injury issues in his two seasons in South Bend.
Others who will get playing time Saturday are sophomore Steve Angeli and freshman Kenny Minchey. Angeli was the hero in last year’s Blue-Gold Game, running in a touchdown as time expired to give the Gold the 13-10 victory. Both he and Minchey have looked good in the open practices to the media in the last month and will look to finish the spring strong Saturday afternoon.
Hartman and Angeli will be on team Gold, while Buchner and Minchey are on the Blue team.