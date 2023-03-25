Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana... White River at Anderson and from Centerton and below. .Widespread rainfall of 2 to nearly 5 inches has resulted in widespread lowland flooding along the Wabash, White, and East Fork White Rivers, along with numerous smaller tributaries. Water continues to rise in many locations, and crests in some areas, particularly along lower reaches of the White and Wabash, will not arrive for several days. Moderate flooding is expected in a small number of locations. Flooding will likely last for a week or more in some areas. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated by 11 PM EDT. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO TOMORROW EVENING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...White River at Anderson. * WHEN...From this evening to tomorrow evening. * IMPACTS...At 10.0 feet, Flooding of Edgewater Park just across from gage site begins. Some low farmland begins to flood. At least one low city street begins to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 12:30 PM EDT Saturday the stage was 9.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this evening to a crest of 10.3 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow morning. - Flood stage is 10.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&