'Now my heart is still broken, but I am so very thankful'

DALEVILLE — The student manager for the boys basketball team at Daleville, Kennady Scott excelled for the Broncos track and field team during her high school years.
She was a four-year cross country runner and was a track regional qualifier with the 4x800 relay team as a sophomore, placing sixth. At sectional as a junior, Scott placed 16th in the long jump and ran the opening leg of the 4x100 relay (ninth place) and 4x400 relay (10th place).
Scott will attend Purdue University in the fall and will study to be an athletic trainer.
Here is her senior letter:
“I remember the first time that I saw the seniors walk through the halls of the elementary. I remember looking at them as if they were superheroes, and it felt like I had forever till I would be one of them. Now here I am, a senior, but I’ll never get the chance to wear my cap and gown and see the wonder in our kindergarten class’ eyes like the graduates did before me.
“My name is Kennady Scott, and I am a senior at Daleville Junior-Senior High School. I ran varsity cross country all four years of high school, and I was the manager for the boys basketball team this year. I ran varsity track for what would’ve been four years.
“When you fall in love with the sport, it becomes more than a sport. I fell in love with track. Not because I like to run but because of the atmosphere. There’s so many events going on at once, so there’s never a dull moment. The sportsmanship is unmatched, and so is the competition.
“I’m going to tell you a story.
“It starts with a seventh-grade girl who decided she liked cross country enough that she wanted to try track. Little did she know how much she would love it. Little did she know how many countless hours she would invest and yet wonder where the time went. She had no clue what event she wanted to do. She fell back onto her cross country knowledge and did the mile and the 800 meters. If you haven’t figured it out, that girl is me. I fell head over heels (or spikes) in love with track. I always liked the 800 meters better than the mile, but I remember one meet we were at Delta. The speakers weren’t very loud, and I was focused on long jump. I missed the mile. I was so upset with myself, but my coach told me something I’ll never forget. She said, ‘There is no use being upset about the past. You can’t change it. If you are angry, then use it for the next race.’
“I went out and won the 800. That was the first race I’d ever won. I’ll never forget that high. Freshman year, I wasn’t fast enough to be on the 4x800m relay team. They qualified by time to go to regionals. I wanted so badly to be on that relay. So I worked. Sophomore season rolls around and I’m ready to compete. There was a lot of competition for the 4x800 relay, but I did it. I was on the relay. That relay team was undefeated in regular season, conference champs and qualified for regionals by placement. We got sixth at regionals. We also came home with a school record. I was so winded, it was hard to cry.
“Junior season was so much fun. I loved the 800 my sophomore year but, the 400-meter dash was my baby junior year. I love the 400-meter dash. It absolutely sucks, but it’s my favorite. I also stepped out of my comfort zone and did the 4x100 relay, and ended up being fast enough to continue doing it. So after junior season ended, I knew that sprinting was going to take work, but I was so ready.
“August rolls around and with some help of a great weightlifting coach and hard work by February, I was in the best shape of my life, and I hadn’t started running yet. Senior year was right there. I was the second fastest sprinter and had the fastest 400 time. I was so close. I was killing practices and lifting during school. I was eager. I was ready.
“Then I got the rug pulled out from under me. We all did. I still continued to train and pray that we could still have some season left. Then my heart exploded into a million pieces. No school. No track.
“Now my heart is still broken, but I am so very thankful. I am thankful not only for the sport itself because it got me through tough times but for the people that came with it. Friendships that I would have never made otherwise. I am going to miss the late-night bus rides. Driving our coaches absolutely crazy with our singing. I will miss the hard practice days and the fun ones, too. I will treasure the out-of-breath, about-to-pass out hugs at the finish line. The smiles after a PR. The pain of that last 150 meters.
“I didn’t fall in love with track because I like to run. I fell in love with the atmosphere. I found my home encouraging and shouting and leading even when it’s snowing. This group of seniors is unlike any who have come before us. To my fellow athletes, this absolutely sucks. It really does. There’s no better way to put it. Most of us have worked day in and day out to be where we are. We did this with a goal to be the best. It hurts to have something like this taken away from you. It makes us feel helpless because we can’t fix it.
“I am so sorry. Thank you to all my teammates. You all mean more to me than you know. Keep working. I’ll be back to see you. Thank you to my coaches. You all saw something in me that I didn’t always see in myself. Thank you for making this team a family. Thank you to Daleville track’s biggest and loudest fans. Thank you for cheering me on even if I wasn’t your own kid. Thank you to my parents. Mom, Dad, Isaac and Amanda, thank you for enduring the cold, late nights after a long day at work. Thank you for not caring if I’m sweaty and giving me a hug (holding me upright) after a race. Lastly, thank you, Daleville. Because of the teachers, staff and community, I am proud to be a Bronco. Daleville track, I love you always.”