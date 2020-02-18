ANDERSON — Liberty Christian’s 87-31 win Tuesday night over Smith Academy will not go down as one of the more memorable or dramatic wins of Jason Chappell’s career except, perhaps, for what took place prior to tipoff.
With his family and many of his former players in attendance, Chappell was honored before Tuesday’s game for his 200th career win as Lions head coach, a 77-66 victory at Seton Catholic last week, before watching his club score 37 field goals on 23 assists for win No. 201.
While his career win total includes six sectional, three regional and a semistate, state and Madison County championship each, it isn’t the on-court victories that are the most cherished memory.
“The one thing that stands out is the relationships,” Chappell said. “Coaching, by far, is the toughest job I’ve ever had. There are days that I just want to give up, and there are days that are so rewarding. But, at the end of the season, no matter how successful the team was, I’m always a little sad — win or lose — because my guys grow up.”
There may still be some growing up for this young team to do over the last two weeks of the regular season, but it showed a killer instinct early against a winless Smith Academy team. The Lions did not play down to their opponent on this night.
They scored the first 24 points, as sophomore Adonis House scored on the opening possession and sophomore Christian Nunn capped the opening run with a three-point play after he was fouled on a drive to the basket.
“We did some nice things, but there’s a lot that we need to work on,” Chappell said. “Traditionally, one of the things we’ve done is look at our opponent instead of looking inside and playing the best that we can play. Tonight, we did a little bit of a better job there.”
The Lions converted 14 of 17 first-quarter field goal attempts and, for the game, had 11 different players hand out assists, with junior Zion Cook leading the way with six.
“The kids get excited, if you touch the ball, you feel involved whether you score or not,” Chappell said. “And it’s hard to scout.”
Also for Liberty, 11 different players scored with Nunn taking the lead. The team’s leading scorer at 19.5 per game finished his night with 28 points and also handed out three assists.
He appeared sharp and focused early, despite playing against a Smith Academy team (0-19) that has now lost 22 straight contests dating back to last season.
“The kids weren’t worried about stats tonight. They were worried about getting better,” Chappell said.
Nunn has seen a great many of Chappell’s career wins. Before he played for LC, he watched from the bleachers as his brother Franklin and cousin Chris Nunn racked up victories for Chappell.
“It’s just a blessing,” Nunn said. “My brother was coached under him, my cousin, he’s just a great guy, a great coach, great father and a great husband. He does a lot for our team and the Liberty community.”
Senior twins Cade and Landan McCord led the Lions with eight and seven rebounds, respectively, while the latter, along with sophomore House, scored eight points each.
Liberty (12-9) will host Howe Friday at the Den.
The Lions also dominated the junior varsity contest, defeating the Fighting 54th 64-26. Sophomore Xavier White led LC with 15 points before adding nine in the varsity game.
