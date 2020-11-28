ALEXANDRIA — Learning opportunities are vital for a team’s growth, and for the young and inexperienced Alexandria Tigers, class was in session Saturday evening in their home opener.
The curriculum for Saturday was the importance of valuing each possession, something the Tigers learned the hard way from Liberty Christian.
The Lions outscored the Tigers 27-10 during the third quarter, thanks to nine Alex turnovers and 17 points from Christian Nunn in the period, and Liberty Christian went on to post a 72-56 win over Alexandria in the Jungle.
LC's win snapped a four-game losing streak to the Tigers. Their last win in the series came during their 2015-16 state championship season.
Thanks to an 11-4 second quarter run, capped by a Jagger Orick 3-point basket, the Tigers led by as many as seven in the first half before settling for a 30-26 halftime advantage.
But the LC defensive pressure, a big part of the game plan for coach Jason Chappell, intensified in the third quarter and paid dividends.
“We didn’t know what was going to happen tonight,” Chappell said. “I watched Alex on video. They’re extremely disciplined, and Marty (Carroll) does a great job. We know what they’re going to run every year, but we’ve got to get into shape. We committed to running the press the whole night and run the court and see what happens. Even if we’re getting drilled or if we’re winning, we’re going to do it because we’ve got to work on getting into shape.”
The Lions scored the first eight points of the second half as Adonis House converted a three-point play and Nunn followed with a 3-point basket and a top of the key jumper for a 34-30 lead. Owen Harpe followed with a basket for the Tigers, and Orick hit a pair of free throws to tie the game at 34-34.
But Alexandria (1-1) turned the ball over on its next four possessions, a stretch during which the Lions scored seven straight points — including one of four breakaway dunks from Nunn — to seize control of the contest. LC built the lead to 15 by period’s end at 53-38 on five straight points by Xavier White.
Carroll said the youth of his team — with just two returning players with extensive varsity experience — showed up in the rash of third-quarter turnovers.
“Some of it’s probably youth, but I didn’t think the older kids handled it very well, either,” he said. “We’re just young. I thought for a while we hung with them and did some good stuff in the first half. … We’re small, but we’re athletic. I hope that we improve, and I think we will.”
The Tigers were never able to get closer than 11 the remainder of the night. Back to back dunks from Nunn extended the Liberty Christian lead to 19 at 63-44 before Harpe ended that run with a 3-point shot.
The rebounds were fairly even — LC (2-0) held a 22-19 advantage — and Alex committed 21 turnovers to 20 for the Lions. But it was that third-quarter explosion from Nunn and the LC defense that decided this contest.
“His shooting percentage has gone up. He’s worked really hard during his time here to get that percentage up,” Chappell said.
Nunn finished with 31 points while House added 11 for the Lions. The Tigers put four players in double figures. Kole Stewart scored 18, Orick had 13, Braxton Pratt scored 12 and Harpe finished with 10. Carroll hopes his team learns from this defeat.
“You have to be strong with the ball. You can’t be lackadaisical,” Carroll said. “The other team wants the ball, too.”
Next week will be a busy one for the Lions as they are scheduled to host Shortridge on Tuesday, travel to Riverside on Friday and return home to battle Fort Wayne Northside on Saturday. Alexandria will return to the court at home next Saturday against Eastern.
The Tigers took down the Lions in the junior varsity contest 42-32 behind 14 points from Gabe McGuire. Jaylin Barnes led Liberty with nine points.
