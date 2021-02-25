ANDERSON — Liberty Christian is looked upon as one of the favorites next week at Sectional 55 at Wes-Del when the IHSAA basketball tournament begins Tuesday night.
In Thursday’s regular season finale, the Lions got a stern test from a prolific scorer and a team they could face again in the tournament, which was just what coach Jason Chappell was hoping for.
Christian Nunn led three starters in double figures with 29 points, and LC got quality minutes from its bench and a solid second-half defensive performance as the Lions held off Tri-Central 71-59 at The Den.
Liberty Christian closes the regular season at 14-8 and will next meet the host Warriors on Tuesday evening at 5:30 p.m. in the first round of sectional play. A physical team, Tri-Central (10-11) battled the Lions early.
“It was a fun night. There were a lot of people here and a lot of energy,” Chappell said. “It’s a good game to go into sectional with.”
Defensively, the focus for the Lions was centered around Trojans junior Jake Chapman, who entered the game averaging better than 26 points. Despite the attention he was drawing, Chapman went to halftime with 18 points, and the Lions were clinging to a 35-30 lead.
The defensive approach had to change in the second half.
“We made some adjustments, and I think our effort was better,” Chappell said. “I think our depth stepped up.”
Sophomore Cedric Anderson was one who played well off Chappell’s bench. While he did not score, he handed out five assists — tops among all players— had three blocked shots and spent much of the third quarter defending Chapman. He and the Lions held Chapman to just three points in the third period and went to work themselves offensively.
After Chapman cut the lead to 39-35, Zack Jeffers buried his second 3-point basket for the Lions. That started a 16-2 run to close out the quarter, with Nunn scoring 10 over that stretch.
“Sometimes he can just manhandle his way in there and get some rebounds and putbacks,” Chappell said. “Christian was locked in tonight.”
In the quarter, LC outscored TC 20-7 to take a 55-37 lead into the fourth period, and the Trojans never got closer than 11 points the rest of the way.
Nunn said the team’s chemistry is coming together at the right time.
“We have a great group of guys that are coming in and working hard,” Nunn said. “It’s a blessing to be able to compete, so we’re going into the postseason, we really came together and we’re really just brothers on and off the court. We want to play hard and win together.”
Adonis House scored 10 points with four rebounds, and Jeffers finished with nine points for the Lions. In his first season at Liberty Christian, sophomore Eric Troutman has taken the point guard reins, adding 11 points with three assists and two steals. Chappell said Troutman is gaining confidence in his abilities to run a new system.
“Eric was (in charge),” Chappell said. “He’s just growing more confident, and he’s really flourished this year, and that’s good to see. He’s a wonderful kid, but on the court, he’s learning to do things differently — our way — and that’s hard at first. He’s figuring it out.”
Also off the Liberty bench, Beckham Chappell and Joshua Cabello added three points each, and 6-foot-5 sophomore Kobe Watson contributed four points and three rebounds.
Sophomore Ethan Troutman poured in 27 points — including the go-ahead 3-point basket with 1:47 left — as the Lions junior varsity team outlasted the Trojans 58-53.
