ALEXANDRIA — Oak Hill had a prayer answered on fourth-and-10 in the fourth quarter to upset Alexandria on senior night Friday at Alexandria.
Golden Eagles quarterback Clay McCorkle heaved up a jump ball, and Kian Hite came down with it for a 25-yard gain. Blake Fox punched in a 4-yard touchdown to secure a 33-26 win for Oak Hill in the regular-season finale.
“That (fourth down) was the game,” Alexandria coach Pete Gast said. “You get a stop there on fourth down, we take a knee and go victory (formation), and the game is over. Just was one of those deals when we couldn’t make plays when we needed to.”
The Tigers (5-4, 4-3 Central Indiana Conference) have lost three in a row heading into sectional, and the Tigers’ lone win over the Golden Eagles (4-5, 4-3) this decade remains a 2017 victory.
Oak Hill couldn’t have had a better start to the second half. The Golden Eagles marched 65 yards in 16 plays to take a two-possession lead on a drive that took 8:50 off the clock and put the visitors ahead 25-14 late in the third quarter.
The Tigers quickly responded and took up the rest of the third quarter with the ensuing drive, taking just seven plays to respond as quarterback Rylan Metz found Cade Vernetti for the second touchdown of the night between the pair, cutting the Tigers’ deficit to five points early in the fourth quarter.
The defense held, and Metz and the rest of the offense pulled off some more heroics. A sack set up a third-and-goal from the 11. Metz dropped back with a clean pocket and found Kole Stewart in the back of the end zone, threading the needle for a go-ahead touchdown with 2:07 left, preceding the go-ahead score from Oak Hill.
“We obviously thought we were going to win after that (drive). Our defense played great, and it just fell apart at the end,” Metz said.
The Tigers had their chances in the first half, but turnovers and negative plays stymied a few drives. On the first play from scrimmage, the Tigers tried a double reverse into a flea flicker, but the Oak Hill defense wasn’t fooled and forced a loss of 16, ultimately resulting in a three-and-out. The Golden Eagles wasted no time scoring first, converting a seven-play, 54-yard drive into an early 6-0 lead. Fox rushed for 36 yards on Oak Hill’s opening drive, but he was only on the field for one play after the opening drive.
“Just too many turnovers,” Gast said. “... Inopportune times and costly turnovers, and honestly, we’ve taken care of the ball rather well this year, so it’s just disappointing.”
Prior to Friday, Alexandria had turned the ball over eight times all season.
Max Naselroad capped a perfectly orchestrated response by the Tigers, capping a 63-yard drive with a 17-yard run on an option play to put Alexandria ahead 7-6.
Another missed opportunity occurred on a dropped fake punt that would’ve gotten a sure first down, and Oak Hill proceeded to march down the field for a go-ahead touchdown.
After Oak Hill regained the lead, Jagger Orick returned a kickoff roughly 63 yards and drew a personal foul to get the Tigers in business at the Oak Hill 14-yard line. The Golden Eagles weren’t rattled as the defense swarmed Metz and forced and recovered a fumble at the 4-yard line near the sideline.
The Alexandria defense dug in and forced a quick three-and-out to follow, though, setting the Tigers up to retake the lead. With a fourth-and-goal from the Oak Hill 5-yard line, senior Vernetti created some separation on a shallow crossing route and caught a touchdown from Metz after he rolled left and threw back across the field.
Just before halftime, Alexandria was pinned deep in its own territory thanks to a 55-yard punt. Blaze Young forced a fumble, and the Golden Eagles recovered, setting up a 2-yard run by quarterback Clay McCorkle to give Oak Hill an 18-14 lead at the half.
Alexandria will visit Elwood at 7 p.m. next Friday for the opening round of sectional.
“Honestly, I’m not too sad because I know the real season starts next week, and we’re looking forward to that right now,” Metz said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.