ANDERSON -- Just when it looked like Frankie Oakes' strong performance in the Thunder Car 100 would not produce a victory Saturday night, his fortunes took a 180-degree turn.
With 10 laps remaining in the PGG Enterprise Thunder Car race at Anderson Speedway, race leader Josh Garr had smoke erupt from his ride.
Garr had not run outside the top five since the start of AERCO Heating & Cooling 100 and took the point from Oakes on a Lap 68 restart with an outside move entering Turn 1.
From there, Garr slowly stretched the lead over Oakes, Jameson Owens and defending race winner David McConnell.
But on Lap 90, Garr’s car erupted in smoke, and he slid to a stop in Turn 1. That returned Oakes to the point, and he went on to win by 2.8 seconds over Owens, McConnell, Jerry Swinford Jr. and Nick Warner.
“The car got loose,” Oakes said of surrendering the lead in Star Financial Victory Lane. “I burned the rear tires up and lost the power steering.”
It was Oakes' first win at Anderson Speedway since 2012, and he led a race-high 72 laps.
Fast-qualifier Robbie Wyman took the lead at the start with Oakes taking the lead on a restart on Lap 6 following a spin by Jeremy Threet, with an assist from Andy Pine.
Wyman would run second to Oakes until Lap 58 when he retired with an apparent overheating problem.
In the middle stages of the race, Garr and Owens swapped the third position following four caution periods with the two racing side by side for several circuits.
FRONT WHEEL DRIVE
Visiting Indianapolis driver Donald VanValkenburg and Elliott McKinney waged a spirited side-by-side battle for the final 10 laps of the Marcum’s Welding Front Wheel Drive feature.
The outcome wasn’t known until the final run to the checkered flag, with VanValkenburg winning by .294 of a second over McKinney.
Running the low groove, VanValkenburg was able to stay just in front of McKinney at the start/finish line to maintain the lead. Slower traffic put McKinney behind VanValkenburg for the final lap, but the Anderson driver made one more charge entering the final corner, coming up short at the finish.
McKinney took the lead at the start and surrendered it to VanValkenburg on Lap 6. The two drivers made contact on the back straight with VanValkenburg bouncing off the retaining wall but still taking the lead.
Points leader Ricky Craig finished third followed by Will Jennings and Shane Reed.
“It was my fault on the back straight,” VanValkenburg said of the Lap 6 contact with McKinney. “I just came up before I was clear. To bounce off the wall and take the lead and win the race is incredible.
“It was good clean racing. I didn’t know what to expect. I just had a better finish.”
