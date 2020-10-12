Anderson, IN (46016)

Today

Rain ending early. Clearing overnight. Thunder possible. Low around 40F. NW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Rain ending early. Clearing overnight. Thunder possible. Low around 40F. NW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.