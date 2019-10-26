ANDERSON – There were plenty of digs on Dig for the Cure day Saturday at O.C. Lewis Gym, but the Anderson Ravens couldn’t muster enough offense to warrant a needed conference volleyball win.
The Ravens lost to Earlham 25-20, 25-17, 25-15. That left their record at 8-15 overall and 2-3 in the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference.
“That makes it tough on us,” said AU coach Tami Miller about the chances for a conference tournament berth. “We would have to win out to get in.”
The Ravens have two matches remaining, a Wednesday senior night matchup against Manchester (10-13, 0-5) and a Saturday trip to Hanover (15-9, 4-1).
The only time in the match the Ravens held a substantial lead was 12-7 in the first set. That 3-0 run came off the serve of Hannah Rady and featured a kill by Daleville’s Emily Hale.
Shortly after that, from a 13-10 AU lead, the Quakers ran off seven straight points, and the home team never got closer than two the rest of the set.
After that, there were only two times Anderson scored three straight points, and both of those came in the second set. In the third set, the Ravens scored just two points off their serve.
“With a hitting percentage of .092, you’re not going to win too often,” said Miller. “We just didn’t do a good job of seeing the spots on the floor. We’ve had trouble with that all season.”
Only one player, Jimena Montano, reached double digits in kills with 10. Next best was Hale with six. Of the players with double figures in total attacks, Hale had the best percentage. She had 15 attacks and one error for a .333 percentage.
“Give Earlham credit,” said Miller. “They covered the court well.”
The Ravens had 63 digs, just one less than the Quakers. Defensive specialist Brooke Trover led the way with 20 as she seemed to spend more time sprawled on the floor than standing on the soles of her shoes. Frankton’s Emily Benefiel saw less floor time but still managed nine digs, tied for second on the team with Rady.
“Defensively, I think we played right with them,” said Miller.
Kaycie Gates and Rady had most of the Ravens’ 29 assists. Gates had 12 and Rady 11.
Dig for the Cure is a day set aside to honor those who are fighting against breast cancer and to remember those who have been lost to the disease. It holds a special place for Coach Miller.
“My mom survived breast cancer, and I lost an aunt to it,” said Miller. “So it is a very important topic for me. We had an ex-player, Mindy Whitmire, here who is going through a fight with this. I was able to give her a bouquet of flowers to let her know we’re with her in the fight.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.