PENDLETON — Pendleton Heights baseball coach Matt Vosburgh had to wait nearly two years to get in his first game with the Arabians and then he had to wait a little longer for the offense to kick in.
Once it did in the fifth inning, the deficit was too big and the Arabians dropped a 6-3 decision to New Castle at Bill Stoudt Field Tuesday evening.
“We didn’t have the right approach at the plate,” said Vosburgh. “We need to execute better. We had some chances but we need to do better.”
The Arabians had six base runners before they got their first hit, a double by sophomore relief pitcher Ricky Howell. By that time the home team was already behind 6-1.
“Yeah Ricky broke up that no-hitter for us,” said Vosburgh. “Some of the young players made good contributions for us.”
Pendleton Heights struck first, or strolled first, scoring a run in the bottom of the first with walks to Caleb Frakes, Cam Harris, Hunter Eikenberry and Evan MacMillan. The fourth ball to MacMillan went past the Trojans catcher and courtesy runner Matthew Roark was tagged out at home trying to score from second to end the inning.
PH starting pitcher Maverik Mollenkopf started well, allowing no hits and one walk through the first seven hitters he faced, walking just one and striking out three.
But New Castle collected three straight hits, one of them an RBI double by Corbin Malott. Two wild pitches by Mollenkopf and three walks made it 3-1 for the Trojans and ended the night for the PH starter.
“Matt (Roark) did a nice job coming in with the bases loaded and getting us out of a jam,” said Vosburgh.
Roark fanned the only hitter he faced that inning and got out of trouble in the fourth with a double play after allowing back-to-back singles.
The fifth inning was a different story.
Roark walked the first two hitters and the Trojans pulled off a double steal.
“We were thinking about whether we should bring the infield in,” said Vosburgh. “But then (Jacob Lucas) hit a pitch over the fence. He earned that one.”
The ball hit the scoreboard in left-center and it was 6-1. One out later a double put another runner in scoring position and Roark was lifted in favor of Howell. The reliever prevented any further damage.
In the bottom of the fifth, Arturo Casas was hit by a pitch and Howell doubled him to third. A passed ball made it 6-2. Ryan Graham walked and stole second. But with runners on second and third and nobody out, the next three Arabians struck out.
PH inched closer in the sixth when Harris walked and courtesy runner Keegan McClure stole second. MacMillan singled him home to make it 6-3, but that was the final hit of the game for the Arabians.
“Defensively we didn’t make any actual errors, but there were plays we should have made and didn’t,” said Vosburgh. “The wind was blowing, but we still have to communicate better.”
Pendleton Heights goes to New Castle on Wednesday for a rematch. Its next home game is Friday against Wapahani.
