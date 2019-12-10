ALEXANDRIA — Since losing to Muncie Central last month, Alexandria has struggled to find a strong connection on offense. While they were able to get a dominating win over Liberty Christian, Alex’s last three games have seen them outscored 171-134.
Tuesday it was more of the same as a second-half slump from the Lady Tigers handed them their third straight loss, falling to Eastern 57-48.
“We can’t finish and we’re not shooting the ball well at all,” Lady Tigers head coach Greg Warren said. “Defensively, I thought we played well, but we’re not scoring right now. Shots are not going, we’re tentative from the inside and we’re not getting to the free-throw line. We just have to do a better job of creating some offense on our end.”
One particular aspect of the offense Warren has been disappointed in is the team’s 3-point shooting. Alex shot just 18%, hitting only 5-28 shots from outside the arc Tuesday.
“We’re going for way too many three-pointers,” Warren said. “We’re small and we’re afraid to go inside and afraid of getting our shots blocked. We work on this stuff in practice in being a strong player, and we’re just reluctant to do that. If we don’t shoot the threes, we’re not getting any shots off at all.”
On the defensive end, Alex held its ground. The team forced 23 Comet turnovers and picked up 21 defensive rebounds and 17 offensive rebounds. They nearly matched Eastern’s numbers defensively as the Comets had 22 defensive boards.
Alex’s defensive showing in the first half saw them at halftime, 21-18. However, the team’s turnover count began to rise rapidly after the first quarter. By halftime, the Lady Tigers had given up the ball 15 times, recording 10 turnovers in the second quarter alone. By the time the game was over, Alex had turned over the ball 28 times to Eastern’s 23.
“We played pretty well offensively in that first half,” Warren said. “The difference was in the second half we came out and missed our first 12 shots.”
The third quarter was rough for the Lady Tigers as they were outscored by the Comets, 19-7. Alex was held scoreless until halfway through the third quarter. Heavy fouling by Eastern eventually got the Lady Tigers back on the scoreboard, seeing Reiley Hiser lead the way with four points in the quarter. Alex saw a lot of opportunity at the line, going 17-23 on the night from the foul line.
However, free throws weren’t enough for Alex as they continued to settle for the 3-ball and struggled to hold possession. Junior Reece VanBlair led on the night with nine points. She was followed by sophomore Jada Stansberry who had eight in the finish.
The Comets were led by seniors McKenzie Cooper, with 19 and Lexi James with 11 points. Eastern moves to 6-3 on the season and will face Tri-Central on Friday.
The Lady Tigers drop to 4-6 on the season and will host Blackford on Friday. Warren said his team needs to find confidence in getting to the basket to get back into the win column.
“These girls need to learn to finish at the basket,” Warren said. “They need to have the confidence to dribble the ball in their heart and get to the basket. They need to create those shots instead of waiting for someone to get those shots.”
