If December’s college football National Signing Day proved anything in the Big Ten, it’s the power schools have a chance to become even more powerful.
Ohio State posted the highest-rated recruiting class in the Big Ten, per 247.com composite rankings, followed by Michigan, Penn State and Nebraska.
The Buckeyes capitalized on the momentum of their Big Ten championship season and College Football Playoff appearance under first-year coach Ryan Day to land a class that included two five-star players and 14 more four-star recruits.
“What a great day this has been,” Day said to open his NSD press conference. “We have 24 guys who have signed in this class. We think it’s an unbelievable class.”
Ohio State went west to grab a pair of quarterbacks, signing 6-foot-4, 210-pound Jack Miller out of Scottsdale, Ariz., and 6-2, 194-pound C.J. Stroud of Rancho Cucamonga, Calif. The duo will help provide depth behind Heisman runner-up Justin Fields, who will be back to start at quarterback for his junior year next season.
A surprise was Maryland, which netted the sixth-best class in the Big Ten under Mike Locksley. The Terrapins went 3-9 in Locksley’s first year in 2019, but it didn’t stop him from convincing several standouts to come to College Park, including five-star wide receiver Rakim Jarrett, who flipped his commitment from LSU on Signing Day.
Nationally, Ohio State’s recruiting class ranked third per 247.com’s composite, followed by Michigan (12), Penn State (13), Nebraska (20), Wisconsin (26), Maryland (27), Purdue (30), Iowa (31), Minnesota (32), Northwestern (38), Michigan State (43), Indiana (50), Illinois (65) and Rutgers (68).
FINALLY, A ROAD WIN
Michigan State pulled off the first Big Ten men’s basketball road win in conference play when it knocked off Northwestern 77-72 on Wednesday night in Evanston, Ill.
It wasn’t easy for the Spartans. Michigan State turned the ball over 16 times, and Northwestern was able to hang around by scoring 24 points off turnovers.
“You’re not going to be any good if you keep doing that,” Michigan State coach Tom Izzo told reporters following the game.
It’s been a topsy-turvy start to the season for Michigan State. The Spartans began the season at preseason No. 1, suffered a season-opening loss to Kentucky in the Champions Classic and then had to deal with the emotional toll of its leader and best player, senior point guard Cassius Winston, losing his brother to suicide. But Michigan State finds itself heading into January alone atop the Big Ten standings at 2-0. Northwestern is 0-2. The remaining 12 Big Ten teams are all sandwiched at 1-1.
CHANGING OF THE GUARD
When Indiana athletic director Fred Glass announced his retirement effective May 2020 on Dec. 16, it marked another upcoming change in Big Ten athletic leadership.
Glass, hired on Oct. 28, 2008, is one of five Big Ten athletic directors who have served current tenures of 10 years or longer. He’s fifth in seniority behind Northwestern AD Jim Phillips (April 14, 2008), Iowa AD Gary Barta (Aug. 1, 2006), Ohio State AD Gene Smith (March 5, 2005) and Wisconsin AD Barry Alvarez (Sept. 1, 2004).
The remaining nine athletic directors in the Big Ten have all been hired since 2014. Here’s a look at the list order of seniority:
Sandy Barbour, Penn State, Aug. 1, 2014
Pat Hobbs, Rutgers, Nov. 29, 2015
Warde Manuel, Michigan, Jan. 29, 2016
Josh Whitman, Illinois, Feb. 16, 2016
Mark Coyle, Minnesota, May 1, 2016
Mike Bobinski, Purdue, Aug. 9, 2016
Bill Moos, Nebraska, Oct. 23, 2017
Damon Evans, Maryland, June 25, 2018
Bill Beekman, Michigan State, July 16, 2018
