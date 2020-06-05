INDIANAPOLIS — Talk long enough with an Indianapolis Colts decision maker this spring, and Bobby Okereke’s name is certain to come up.
Everyone from owner Jim Irsay to defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus has mentioned the second-year linebacker’s potential for a breakout campaign. With good reason.
The 23-year-old former Stanford star fits the team’s prototype nearly perfectly. He has 34 ½-inch arms, 10 1/8-inch hands and ran the 40-yard dash in 4.58 seconds at the NFL Scouting Combine.
How does that translate to the Colts’ 4-3 defensive scheme?
Think of a flyswatter. The longer the handle and the wider the swatting surface, the better the chance of hitting the target.
The same principles apply to defenders chasing down ballcarriers in the open field. The longer their arms and the wider their hands, the greater their opportunity for making contact with the football and jarring it loose.
There are other advantages, of course. Okereke’s long arms make it more difficult for a blocker to reach his center mass and control his movements. That length also makes it more likely the linebacker will deliver the first blow and dictate the rules of engagement.
But it takes time and experience to learn how best to use those physical skills.
That’s what Okereke has devoted his offseason to. After a promising rookie season, he’s looking to take the next step by taking full advantage of the leverage at his disposal.
“I think I was blessed to have Coach Eberflus as my first-year linebacker coach – kind of just the technique of using our quick punch and our long arm,” Okereke said. “I’ve got long arms kind of in that same mold as Darius Leonard, E.J. Speed – just being able to use our athleticism and long arms to keep linemen off us to be free to run and make plays.”
Restrictions in place to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus have forced the linebacker to be creative in working on that technique this spring.
He hasn’t been able to go into the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center and use the team’s equipment, but he’s found workarounds. His agent has a facility with pads he can hit, and he’s gone to conventional gyms to hit the heavy bags.
“I try to work my hands, work striking,” Okereke said. “I’ve done a little boxing this offseason, kind of just working out like my hand technique and contact. So I’m just trying to make do with what I can.”
He’s also trying to increase his on-field role during what could be a pivotal season.
Leonard is an all-pro on the weak side, and Anthony Walker has posted consecutive 100-tackle seasons as the underrated starting middle linebacker. Okereke spent the majority of his rookie year playing on the strong side and replacing Walker in certain sub packages.
He played just 46% of the defensive snaps – despite making eight starts – but still recorded 65 tackles, forced two fumbles and registered his first career sack. There also was an interception return for a score during a 2-point conversion against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
That play highlights one of Okereke’s greatest strengths.
When Indianapolis practiced against that look during the week leading up to the game, the linebacker made an error that allowed the offense to be successful. Coaches broke down the mistake during film study, and Okereke executed his role perfectly on game day.
“Bobby is a smart player,” Leonard said. “He’s like a sponge. Once you tell him one thing or how to do something, he’s going to fix his mistakes.”
The Colts will continue working with the linebacker rotation and finding ways to best utilize the group’s versatility. Every player is expected to learn all three positions, and that paid off a year ago when Leonard was lost for three games while going through the league’s concussion protocol.
Walker slid over to the weak side, and Okereke started in the middle. It gave the rookie a chance to play a prominent role during a Week 5 win at the Kansas City Chiefs, and it might have been a glimpse into the near future.
Walker is entering the final year of his contract, and there is speculation Okereke could soon supplant him as the starter.
It’s not speculation the linebackers are engaged in, however. They just want to win and give the coaches as many options as possible to make that happen.
“Obviously, I’m coming into the season playing a lot of SAM, and I am prepared to start in that role,” Okereke said. “But, for this team, I think the best thing I can do is put myself in the best position to either be the starting MIKE or be the starting SAM. But to just have the understanding of the playbook and just be as skilled as I can at both positions so the coaches have an opportunity to make a decision to put the best players on the field.”
