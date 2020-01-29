INDIANAPOLIS --- What was shaping up to be a ho-hum season debut for all-star Pacers guard Victor Oladipo turned electric with one dramatic shot.
Oladipo was at a pedestrian six points and four rebounds as he approached his minutes limit with nine seconds remaining and the Pacers trailing 100-97 against the Chicago Bulls. That’s when Oladipo stepped back and hoisted a contested 3-point attempt over the outstretched arm of a Bulls defender. The 28-foot shot swished through the net, tying the score at 100. Fans at Bankers Life Fieldhouse began chating “Ola-di-po” after the Bulls called time out.
The Pacers got one last defensive stop to force overtime, then, behind 3-pointers from Malcolm Brogdon and Justin Holiday in the extra session, beat the Bulls 115-106, sending the sellout crowd of 17,923 home happy.
For Oladipo, in his first game back since tearing a tendon in his knee on Jan. 23, 2019, there was no hesitation after going 0-for-6 from 3-point range to start the game. The former Indiana University standout who underwent more than a year of strenuous rehabilitation was ready to shoot.
“Some of you all see where I’ve been shooting from since I got here,” Oladipo said. “I know I can make that. I know I can. I didn’t even remember missing when I shot it. I didn’t think about the six I missed. I thought about making that one.”
It capped an emotional night and emotional week for Oladipo, who idolized Kobe Bryant growing up.
“The passing of Kobe, Gigi (Bryant), everybody on the helicopter, and then just the year, it’s been a roller coaster,” Oladipo said. “At the end of the day, I attacked that roller coaster. I’m going to continue to attack it.”
Oladipo posted an ode to Bryant hours before his debut, quoting Bryant on Instagram: “The moment you give up is the moment you let someone else win.”
Then, Oladipo added in his own words in the post: “It’s been a long road back, but I never gave up! I worked relentlessly every day to be stronger than I was before …”
Oladipo checked in at the 4:12 mark of the first quarter to a loud ovation as fans chanted his name. He hoisted a quick 3-point attempt off the top of the key, which clanged off the back iron.
“I was just trying to get the jitters out as fast of possible,” Oladipo said.
But then Oladipo threaded a pass in the lane to center Domantas Sabonis for his first assist of the season, and hit his first basket on a runner in the lane.
“Domantas and I, we’ve been talking about that first pocket pass for seven months now,” Oladipo said. “I had to put a little sauce on it for him.”
Oladipo wound up with nine points and four assists in 21 minutes off the bench. Pacers coach Nate McMillan said Oladipo will be on a restriction of 24 minutes and won’t play in back-to-back games before the all-star break. He’ll appear in seven of eight games before the break.
Asked whether Oladipo will be comfortable coming off the bench, McMillan responded: “He has to be. This is not something that I decided to do. We talked about this as an organization with Vic, with the doctors and trainers, everybody involved and felt this was the best thing.”
McMillian said the organization isn’t expecting Oladipo to return to his superstar level overnight.
“We’re not putting pressure on him to go out and do anything but get a feel, start to trust your body, work on some things, catch up to what we’re doing,” McMillan said.
“It’s going to be nervous energy out there. I can’t even imagine what’s going through his mind being off a year and all of the sudden you are just kind of put out there with these guys. It’s excitement. It’s been something he’s working extremely hard to get ready for, and he’s a guy he wants to prove he’s back and that he’s going to be better than ever. Watching his training he’s been doing the last couple of months, I believe he can get there.”
Pacers fans, many in Oladipo jerseys, starting filing into the area and getting into their seats long before the 7 p.m. opening tip. Brock Sellers of Brownsburg was among fans wearing a custom blue Oladipo Pacers road jersey.
“It’s exciting, especially what he went through with his injury,” Sellers said. “Everybody is excited to see him come back. We want him to ease back into it, but it’s going to be a playoff like atmosphere here tonight.
“The whole goal now is to work his way back into it and whenever we get into the playoffs to be full strength and to have that chemistry that we have.”
FREE THROWS
Pacers starting center Myles Turner sat out Tuesday night’s game due to flu, while Brogdon returned after being out with a head injury. … T.J. Warren scored a team-high 25 points to lead the Pacers (31-17).
