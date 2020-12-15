BLOOMINGTON – With the Old Oaken Bucket game canceled, No. 7 Indiana is looking forward to getting healthy and preparing for its bowl game.
After consulting with the Big Ten, Purdue and Indiana announced by mutual agreement to scrap Friday’s rescheduled game due to COVID-19 testing results at both schools.
"Upon the advice of our medical professionals and in following the guidelines and protocols established for this season, we are not able to play Friday,” Indiana athletic director Scott Dolson and Purdue athletic director Mike Bobinski said in a joint statement. “As we stated last week, we know the history and tradition of this great rivalry game and how much it means to our current students, alumni and fans. Both universities worked extremely hard in an effort to play, but at this time it just isn't possible. “
“We are certainly disappointed that we cannot play in 2020, but look forward to seeing each other on the field next season and competing once again for the Old Oaken Bucket."
The annual rivalry game, which dates to 1891, was last canceled in 1919 due to the Spanish Flu. Purdue holds a 76-42 lead in the series, with six ties. Indiana has won five of the last seven meetings, though, including last season, when the Hoosiers knocked off Purdue 44-41 in double overtime. Purdue (2-4) ended the season with four straight losses and likely won’t go bowling. Indiana (6-1) has posted its most Big Ten wins since 1987 and is in position to earn a potential New Year’s Six Bowl bid Sunday, depending on its final College Football Playoff ranking.
On Tuesday, Indiana coach Tom Allen confirmed there are 28 positive active COVID-19 cases within the program, which include players and coaches in Tier-1 level.
“We’ve had those since our Wisconsin game, so that’s a lot in a short period of time,” Allen said. “So that’s caused us to be on pause …
“The guys that have tested positive are in isolation, and we have no physical contact with them. Everything is via Zoom. If they do anything that they are involved with us, it is not in person. Their food is delivered to their apartment or dorm, so they have pretty much been totally isolated from everybody else. The guys that have not tested positive, we have treated them like they were in quarantine for the last seven days.”
Allen said healthy players are doing some strength and conditioning work, with the goal of building off that and resuming regular practices Monday.
“It’s been tough, and it’s affected a lot of our guys,” Allen said. “It’s serious, and it spreads fast. Unfortunately, that’s what we’re dealing with, but we feel good about the plan. The medical staff has done a great job trying to get this corralled and get our guys just systematically improving each and every day.”
The Fiesta Bowl has been projected as a possible New Year’s Six Bowl landing spot for IU. Other possible destinations include the Citrus or Outback bowls, which both have Big Ten tie-ins. IU’s College Football Playoff ranking stood at 12 as of Tuesday afternoon, but the Hoosiers could move up with two teams ranked ahead of them, Florida and Miami, losing over the weekend.
Allen feels the Hoosiers are deserving of a New Year’s Six Bowl bid, pointing out IU played seven weeks in a row without byes before its current team-wide COVID outbreak.
“When you play in this league, you play that level of physicality week after week after week, it makes a difference,” Allen said. “I’ve coached in leagues that are not at the power five level, and week to week it’s not the same.”
ALLEN HONORED
Allen was named the Werner Ladder American Football Coaches Association Region 3 Coach of the Year on Tuesday. He joined Bill Mallory (1986 and 1987) as the second IU coach to earn Region 3 Coach of the Year honors.
The AFCA recognizes five regional Coach of the Year winners in each of the Association's five divisions: Football Bowl Subdivision, Football Championship Subdivision, Division II, Division III and NAIA. The winners are selected by active members of the association who vote for coaches in their respective regions and divisions.
The AFCA will announce the 2020 Werner Ladder AFCA FBS National Coach of the Year on Jan. 12 during the virtual AFCA Convention. The Regional winners are finalists for National Coach of the Year.
Allen, who has posted a 24-21 record in four seasons at IU, has been named as a potential candidate for the Auburn vacancy, which came out when the school fired head coach Gus Malzahn on Sunday. Last year, Allen signed a seven-year contract extension that pays an average annual salary of $3.9 million. Allen addressed those rumors Tuesday.
“I’ve never talked to anybody about any jobs here,” Allen said. “That’s the truth. I have not. To me, it’s just probably a natural outgrowth of the success that we’ve having at a place that hasn’t had it in a long time, and (potential suitors) want to know why.”
TOP RECEIVER
Indiana senior wide receiver Ty Fryfogle earned Richter-Howard Receiver of the Year honors, the Big Ten Conference announced Tuesday afternoon. The award is named for Wisconsin's Pat Richter and Michigan's Desmond Howard.
One of 11 semifinalists for the Biletnikoff Award, Fryfogle leads IU with 687 receiving yards (second in the Big Ten, 33rd nationally), seven TDs (second, T-22nd), 20.2 yards per grab (second, 14th) and 98.1 yards per game (fourth, 26th). His 34 catches rank second on the team.
The 6-foot-2, 214-pound Fryfogle, from Lucedale, Mississippi, posted back-to-back 200-yard receiving games against Michigan State and Ohio State, becoming the first receiver in league history to accomplish that feat.
Fryfogle also was one of six IU offensive players named to the All-Big Ten offensive team, earning first-team honors. IU quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and running back Stevie Scott III were second-team selections. Tight end Peyton Hendershot made the third team, while wide receiver Whop Philyor and center Harry Crider were honorable mention selections.
BROYLES AWARD
Indiana defensive coordinator Kane Wommack was named one of 15 semifinalists for the Broyles Award, given to the top college football assistant coach in the nation.
Wommack has led an IU defense that leads the nation in interceptions (17) and the Big Ten in sacks (23).
Wommack, who was hired as head coach at South Alabama on Monday, intends to coach with the Hoosiers through the bowl game.
