BLOOMINGTON – The Old Oaken Bucket game has been cancelled -- again.
After consulting with the Big Ten, Purdue and Indiana announced by mutual agreement to scrap Friday’s rescheduled game due to COVID-19 testing results at both schools.
"Upon the advice of our medical professionals and in following the guidelines and protocols established for this season, we are not able to play Friday,” Indiana athletic director Scott Dolson and Purdue athletic director Mike Bobinski said in a joint statement. “As we stated last week, we know the history and tradition of this great rivalry game and how much it means to our current students, alumni and fans. Both universities worked extremely hard in an effort to play, but at this time it just isn't possible.
“We are certainly disappointed that we cannot play in 2020 but look forward to seeing each other on the field next season and competing once again for the Old Oaken Bucket."
The annual rivalry game, which dates to 1891, was last cancelled in 1919 due to the Spanish Flu. Purdue holds a 76-42 lead in the series, with six ties. Indiana has won five of the last seven meetings, though, including last season, when the Hoosiers knocked off Purdue 44-41 in double overtime.
Indiana (6-1), which moved up one spot to No. 7 in this week’s AP Top 25, will now turn its attention to preparing for a bowl game. The Hoosiers, ranked 12th in last week’s College Football Playoff poll, could end up in a New Year’s Six Bowl, with the Fiesta Bowl being a possible landing spot. Other possible destinations for IU include the Citrus or Outback bowls, which both have Big Ten ties.
Purdue (2-4), which ended the season with four straight losses, likely won’t go bowling.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.