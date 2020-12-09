BLOOMINGTON – The Old Oaken Bucket will remain in Indiana for another year, but not based on results on the field.
Purdue and Indiana both mutually agreed to cancel the in-state rivalry game due to rising COVID-19 cases within both programs.
It’s the first time the annual in-state rivalry game has been cancelled since 1919, when the country was in the midst of another pandemic, the Spanish Flu.
“We’re certainly disappointed that we had to cancel the Old Oaken Bucket game,” Purdue athletic director Mike Bobinski and Indiana athletic director Scott Dolson said in a mutual statement. “We both understand the history and tradition of one of the best rivalries in college football, but the safety and well-being of our student-athletes, coaches and staff is our primary priority. We will continue to monitor the situation on both campuses and listen to the advice of our medical professionals.”
No. 8 Indiana (6-1) had made it through the first seven weeks of the schedule without interruption, while Purdue (2-4) had a game cancelled against Wisconsin due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the Wisconsin program.
Purdue first announced Tuesday that their practices was cancelled due to evaluating COVID-19 test results. Then, Tuesday night, IU announces it was putting a pause on all football-related activities due to rising COVID-19 cases within its program.
Indiana has won five of the last seven games in the series and were heavy favorites going into Saturday’s game at Memorial Stadium. Last season, Indiana won at Purdue 44-41 in double overtime to cap an eight-win regular season.
Also on Wednesday, according the multiple sources, the Big Ten is expected to change its sic-game requirement for the league title game, pending further approval from athletic directors and presidents/chancellors. This would open the door for Ohio State (5-0) to represent the Big Ten East and face Northwestern in the Big Ten title game Dec. 19 in Indianapolis, instead of the Hoosiers.
