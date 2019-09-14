ANDERSON -- After a slow first half, Anderson University stepped up and scored three straight goals to top Marietta 3-2 in men's soccer at home Saturday.
In the first half, Anderson was unable to put a shot up against Marietta senior goalkeeper Trevor Dykstra. The Anderson offense could not get anything working as it managed only a couple of minutes on the offensive attack in the first half. Sophomore Gavin Long led the first 45 minutes in shots with three. The Marietta defense was quick at intercepting, passing and clearing the ball from the zone to set up the offense.
“For the most part, I think our defense played pretty well,” sophomore goalkeeper Caleb Oliver said. “I just kept pushing. Not just me but the whole team.”
The Pioneers brought the pressure right out of the gate and notched seven shots in the first half. However, a couple of diving stops by Oliver made sure the Ravens entered the second half tied 0-0.
“I made some key saves, but our offense did well, too,” Oliver said. “It feels good, but we have a lot more matches left.”
Anderson found a new energy to start the second half by scoring on each of its first two shots. Junior Drew Sonnefeldt and senior Race Williams each found the back of the net within the first eight minutes of the second half. This was followed by a goal from senior Daniel Collins six minutes later.
“I just tried to get them so stay calm,” head coach Scott Fridley said. “Good things will happen. We struck some good balls today and it was really good to keep the freshmen calm and make good decisions.”
Oliver ended the day with 14 saves while allowing two goals at the end of the game. This proved to be a career performance for the net-minder.
“Today he grew up,” Fridley said. “This is the best game he has played yet.”
After surrendering the three goals, Marietta made a last-minute push in the second half. With 17 minutes left, senior Matt Montgomery buried one into the net to get on the board. With 1:45 left, sophomore Gavin Long netted another ball to cut the Ravens' lead to one. However, there was not enough time for Marietta to complete the comeback.
“We are doing good, and we are moving forward,” Fridley said. “This was a very important win for us to get back to .500.”
The Ravens improved to 3-3, and the Pioneers fell to 2-3.
