Saturday, June 18
ICE HOCKEY
6 p.m.: CBSSN — Week 1: Team Trottier vs. Team Fuhr, Team Murphy vs. Team Mullen, Team Carbonneau vs. Team LeClair, Las Vegas
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5 a.m.: FS1 — Western at Greater Western Sydney
AUTO RACING
12:55 p.m.: ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal, Canada; 3:55 p.m.: ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal, Canada; 7 p.m.: FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying, Knoxville Raceway, Knoxville, Iowa; 8 p.m.: CBS — Camping World: The SRX Series, Five Flags Speedway, Pensacola, Fla.; 9 p.m.: FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Clean Harbors 150, Knoxville Raceway, Knoxville, Iowa; 11 p.m.: FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Bristol Dragway, Bristol, Tenn. (Taped)
BIG3 BASKETBALL
3 p.m.: CBS — Week 1: Triplets vs. Trilogy, Bivouac vs. 3's Company, 3 Headed Monsters vs. Ghost Ballers, Chicago
BOXING
10 p.m.: ESPN — WBO Top Rank Main Card: Artur Beterbiev vs. Joe Smith Jr. (Light-Heavyweights), New York
CFL FOOTBALL
9:30 p.m.: ESPNEWS — Saskatchewan at Edmonton
COLLEGE BASEBALL
2 p.m.: ESPN — College World Series: Arkansas vs. Stanford, Game 3, Omaha, Neb.; 7 p.m.: ESPN2 — College World Series: Mississippi vs. Auburn, Game 4, Omaha, Neb.
GOLF
12 p.m.: NBC — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Third Round, The Country Club, Brookline, Mass.; 3 p.m.: GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Meijer Classic, Third Round, Blythefield Country Club, Belmont, Mich.
HORSE RACING
9 a.m.: NBC — The Royal Ascot: Day 5, Ascot Racecourse, Berkshire, England; 1 p.m.: FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races; 3:30 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races; 9 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
LACROSSE (MEN'S)
1 p.m.: ABC — PLL: Archers vs. Cannons, Hempstead, N.Y.; 8 p.m.: ESPNU — NLL Finals: Colorado at Buffalo, Game 3
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
4 p.m.: ESPNEWS — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Austin, Texas; 5 p.m.: ESPN2 — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Austin, Texas; 7 p.m.: ESPN — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Calvin Kattar vs. Josh Emmett (Featherweights), Austin, Texas
MLB BASEBALL
4 p.m.: FS1 — Texas at Detroit; 7 p.m.: FOX — Regional Coverage: St. Louis at Boston OR Cleveland at LA Dodgers; 10 p.m.: MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Angels at Seattle (Game 2) OR Minnesota at Arizona
NHL HOCKEY
8 p.m.: ABC — Stanley Cup Finals: Tampa Bay at Colorado, Game 2
RUGBY (MEN'S)
10 a.m.: CNBC — Premiership Playoff: Leicester vs. Saracens, Final, Twickenham, England; 7 p.m.: FS2 — MLR Western Conference Final: Seattle at Houston; 2 a.m. (Sunday): FS2 — NRL: Wests at Canterbury-Bankstown
SAILING
3 p.m.: CBSSN — Sail GP: The T-Mobile United States Grand Prix, Day 1, Chicago
SOCCER (MEN'S)
12 p.m.: ESPN — USL Championship: El Paso FC at Detroit City FC; 3 p.m.: ABC — MLS: LAFC at Seattle; 5 p.m.: ESPN — MLS: Portland at LA Galaxy
SOFTBALL
3:30 p.m.: ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Mulipola vs. Team Fischer, San Diego; 6 p.m.: ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Gibson vs. Team Fischer, San Diego
TENNIS
5 a.m.: TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Semifinals; 6 a.m. TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Semifinals; 6:30 a.m. (Sunday): TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Finals; Mallorca-ATP, Eastbourne-WTA, Bad Homburg-WTA Early Rounds
TRACK AND FIELD
3 p.m.: CNBC — World Athletics Diamond League: The Paris Meeting, Paris
USFL FOOTBALL
12 p.m.: USA — Philadelphia vs. New Jersey, Birmingham, Ala.; 4 p.m.: FOX — Birmingham vs. Tampa Bay, Birmingham, Ala.
Sunday, June 19
AUTO RACING
11:30 a.m.: CNBC — Nitro RX: Round 1, Lydden Hill, Canterbury, United Kingdom (Taped); 12:30 p.m.: ABC — Formula 1: The AWS Canada Grand Prix, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal, Canada; 1:30 p.m.: CNBC — FIM MotoGP: The German Grand Prix, Hohenstein-Ernstthal, Germany (Taped); 3 p.m.: FOX — NHRA: The Thunder Valley Nationals, Bristol Dragway, Bristol, Tenn.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
2 p.m.: ESPN — College World Series: TBD, Game 5, Omaha, Neb.; 7 p.m.: ESPN2 — College World Series: TBD, Game 6, Omaha, Neb.
GOLF
10 a.m.: USA — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Final Round, The Country Club, Brookline, Mass.; 12 p.m.: NBC — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Final Round, The Country Club, Brookline, Mass.; 3 p.m.: GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Meijer Classic, Final Round, Blythefield Country Club, Belmont, Mich.
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.: FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races; 3 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races; 5 p.m.: FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
1:30 p.m.: MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Toronto OR St. Louis at Boston; 4:30 p.m.: MLBN — Regional Coverage: Cleveland at LA Dodgers OR Minnesota at Arizona (Joined in Progress); 7 p.m.: ESPN — Chicago White Sox at Houston
RUGBY (MEN'S)
3 p.m.: FS1 — MLR Eastern Conference Final: Rugby New York at New England
SAILING
3 p.m.: CBSSN — Sail GP: The T-Mobile United States Grand Prix, Day 2, Chicago
SOCCER (MEN'S)
3 p.m.: ESPN2 — MLS: Inter Miami CF at Atlanta United; 5 p.m.: FS2 — CPL: Atlético Ottawa at FC Edmonton; 6 p.m.: FS1 — MLS: Sporting KC at Nashville SC
SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
4 p.m.: CBS — NWSL: San Diego FC at N.J./N.Y. Gotham FC
SOFTBALL
3:30 p.m.: ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Gibson vs. Team Mulipola, San Diego; 6 p.m.: ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Fischer vs. Team Mulipola, San Diego
TENNIS
6:30 a.m.: TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Finals; Mallorca-ATP, Eastbourne-WTA, Bad Homburg-WTA Early Rounds; 6 a.m. (Monday): TENNIS — Mallorca-ATP, Eastbourne-WTA, Bad Homburg-WTA Early Rounds
USFL FOOTBALL
12 p.m.: USA — Michigan vs. Pittsburgh, Birmingham, Ala.; 8:30 p.m.: FS1 — New Orleans vs. Houston, Birmingham, Ala.
WNBA BASKETBALL
12 p.m.: ESPN — Seattle at New York; 2 p.m.: CBS — Connecticut at Washington; 6 p.m.: CBSSN — Minnesota at Las Vegas