Thursday, July 22
GOLF
5 a.m.: GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Evian Championship, First Round, Evian Resort Golf Club, Evian-les-Bains, France; 7 a.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Open Championship, First Round, Sunningdale Golf Club, Berkshire, England; 9:30 a.m.: GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Evian Championship: First Round, Evian Resort Golf Club, Evian-les-Bains, France; 11:30 a.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Open Championship, First Round, Sunningdale Golf Club, Berkshire, England; 2:30 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The 3M Open, First Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.; 5 a.m. (Friday): GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Evian Championship, Second Round, Evian Resort Golf Club, Evian-les-Bains, France
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.: MLBN — Texas at Detroit; 7 p.m.: MLBN — NY Yankees at Boston OR Chicago Cubs at St. Louis
RUGBY
5:30 a.m.: FS2 — NRL: Canberra at Parramatta; 4 a.m. (Friday): FS2 — NRL: Newcastle at Sydney; 6 a.m. (Friday): FS2 — NRL: Melbourne at North Queensland
SOCCER (MEN'S)
7:30 p.m.: ESPN — MLS: Philadelphia Union at Orlando City SC; 9:30 p.m.: ESPN — MLS: Seattle FC at Austin FC
TENNIS
4:30 a.m.: TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Gstaad-ATP, Umag-ATP, Palermo-WTA, Gdynia-WTA, Early Rounds; 6 a.m.: TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Gstaad-ATP, Umag-ATP, Palermo-WTA, Gdynia-WTA, Early Rounds; 7 p.m.: TENNIS — ATP: Mifel Open, Quarterfinals; 4:30 a.m. (Friday): TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Gstaad-ATP, Umag-ATP, Palermo-WTA, Gdynia-WTA, Quarterfinals; 6 a.m. (Friday): TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Gstaad-ATP, Umag-ATP, Palermo-WTA, Gdynia-WTA, Quarterfinals
