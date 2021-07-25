Monday, July 26
GOLF
3:30 a.m.: GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Wales Open, Final Round, Celtic Manor Resort, Newport, Wales (Taped)
MLB BASEBALL
5 p.m.: MLBN — Atlanta at NY Mets (Game 1); 7 p.m.: ESPN — Toronto at Boston; 12 a.m. (Tuesday): MLBN — Houston at Seattle OR Colorado at LA Angels (Games Joined in Progress)
TBT BASKETBALL
7 p.m.: ESPN2 — TBT: Heartfire vs. Boeheim's Army, Second Round, Peoria, Ill.; 9 p.m.: ESPN2 — TBT: Jackson vs. Always A Brave, Second Round, Peoria, Ill.
TENNIS
5 a.m.: TENNIS — Atlanta-ATP & Kitzbuhel-ATP, Early Rounds; 6 a.m.: TENNIS — Atlanta-ATP & Kitzbuhel-ATP, Early Rounds; 1:30 p.m.: TENNIS — Atlanta-ATP, Early Rounds; 7 p.m.: TENNIS — Atlanta-ATP, Early Rounds; 5 a.m. (Tuesday): TENNIS — Atlanta-ATP & Kitzbuhel-ATP, Early Rounds; 6 a.m. (Tuesday): TENNIS — Atlanta-ATP & Kitzbuhel-ATP, Early Rounds
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.