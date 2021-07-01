Sports on TV
The Associated Press
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday, July 2
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
11:30 p.m.: FS2 — AFL: Greater Western Sydney at Melbourne; 2:30 a.m. (Saturday) FS2 — AFL: Brisbane at Adelaide; 5:30 a.m. (Saturday) FS2 — AFL: Carlton at Fremantle
AUTO RACING
5:25 a.m.: ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 1, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria; 8:55 a.m.; ESPNU — Formula One: Practice 2, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria; 4 p.m.: NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Practice, Road America, Elkhart Lake, Wis.; 6 p.m.: NBCSN — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Sahlen's Six Hours of the Glen, Watkins Glen International Raceway, Watkins Glen, N.Y.; 5:55 a.m. (Saturday): ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 3, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria
CYCLING
7:30 a.m.: NBCSN — UCI: Tour de France, Stage 7, Vierzon to Le Creusot, 155 miles
GOLF
5 a.m.: GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Irish Open, Second Round, Galgorm Castle Golf Club, County Antrim, Northern Ireland; 11 a.m.: GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Irish Open, Second Round, Galgorm Castle Golf Club, County Antrim, Northern Ireland; 12:30 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Dick's Sporting Goods Open, First Round, En-Joie Golf Club, Endicott, N.Y.; 3 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Second Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit; 6 p.m.: GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Volunteers Of America Classic, Second Round, Old American Golf Club, The Colony, Texas
HIGH SCHOOL LACROSSE (GIRL'S)
2 p.m.: NBCSN — National Championship: TBD, Farmington, Conn.
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.: MLBN — NY Mets at NY Yankees OR LA Dodgers at Washington; 7:10 p.m.: FSIN -- Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati Reds
NHL HOCKEY
8 p.m.: NBC — Stanley Cup Final: Tampa Bay at Montreal, Game 3
RUGBY
4 a.m.: FS2 — NRL: St. George Illawarra at New Zealand; 6 a.m.: FS2 — NRL: Parramatta at Penrith
SOCCER (MEN'S)
11:30 a.m.: ESPN — UEFA European Championship: Switzerland vs. Spain, Quarterfinal, St. Petersburg, Russia; 2:30 p.m.: ESPN — UEFA European Championship: Belgium vs. Italy, Quarterfinal, Munich; 5 p.m.: FS1 — Copa America: Peru vs. Paraguay, Quarterfinal, Goiania, Brazil; 7 p.m.: FS2 — CONCACAF Gold Cup: Bermuda vs. Barbados, Preliminary Round - First Round, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; 8 p.m.: FS1 — Copa America: Brazil vs. Chile, Quarterfinal, Rio de Janeiro; 9:30 p.m.: FS2 — CONCACAF Gold Cup: Trinidad & Tobago vs. Monserrat, Preliminary Round - First Round, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
TENNIS
6 a.m.: ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Third Round, London; 11:30 a.m.: ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Third Round, London
WNBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.: CBSSN — Chicago at Dallas; 10 p.m.: CBSSN — Las Vegas at Los Angeles
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.