Saturday, July 24
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5:30 a.m.: FS1 — AFL: Hawthorn at Adelaide; 1 a.m. (Sunday): FS2 — AFL: Richmond at Geelong; 4 a.m. (Sunday): FS2 — AFL: Greater Western Sydney at Essendon
AUTO RACING
10:30 a.m.: CBSSN — FIA Formula E: The London E-Prix, London; 2 p.m.: FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif. (Taped)
BIG3 BASKETBALL
1 p.m.: CBS — Week 3: From Las Vegas
GOLF
3:30 a.m.: GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Wales Open, Second Round, Celtic Manor Resort, Newport, Wales (Taped); 5:30 a.m.: GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Evian Championship, Third Round, Evian Resort Golf Club, Evian-les-Bains, France; 8:30 a.m.: CNBC — LPGA Tour: The Evian Championship, Third Round, Evian Resort Golf Club, Evian-les-Bains, France, GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Open Championship, Third Round, Sunningdale Golf Club, Berkshire, England; 1 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The 3M Open, Third Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.; 3 p.m.: CBS — PGA Tour: The 3M Open, Third Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.; 5 p.m.: GOLF — U.S. Junior Amateur: Championship Match, Country Club of North Carolina, Pinehurst, N.C.; 3:30 a.m. (Sunday): GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Wales Open, Third Round, Celtic Manor Resort, Newport, Wales (Taped); 5:30 a.m. (Sunday): GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Evian Championship, Final Round, Evian Resort Golf Club, Evian-les-Bains, France
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOYS)
5 p.m.: ESPNU — EYBL Peach Jam: TBD, Boys 17s Semifinal, North Augusta, S.C.; 7 p.m.: ESPNU — EYBL Peach Jam: TBD, Boys 17s Semifinal, North Augusta, S.C.
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live
LACROSSE (WOMEN'S)
12 p.m.: FS1 — Athletes Unlimited: Team O'Donnell vs. Team Ohlmiller, Boyds, Md.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
4 p.m.: ESPN — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas; 7 p.m.: ESPN — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Cory Sandhagen vs. T.J. Dillashaw (Bantamweights), Las Vegas
MLB BASEBALL
2 p.m.: MLBN — Arizona at Chicago Cubs; 4 p.m.: FS1 — NY Yankees at Boston; 7 p.m.: FS1 — Tampa Bay at Cleveland, BSCIN -- St. Louis at Cincinnati; 10 p.m.: MLBN — Oakland at Seattle OR Colorado at LA Dodgers (9 p.m.)
NHL HOCKEY
11 a.m.: NHLN — NHL Draft: Rounds 2-7, Secaucus, N.J.
RUGBY
8 p.m.: CBSSN — MLR: United New York at Rugby ATL, Eastern Conference Final
SOCCER (MEN'S)
12:55 p.m.: ESPN2 — International Friendly: Wolverhampton vs. Real Betis; 3:30 p.m.: ABC — MLS: Columbus Crew SC at Atlanta United FC; 7:30 p.m.: FOX — CONCACAF Gold Cup: Qatar vs El Salvador, Quarterfinal, Glendale, Ariz.; 10:30 p.m.: FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup: Mexico vs. Honduras, Quarterfinal, Glendale, Ariz.
TBT BASKETBALL
12 p.m.: ESPN — TBT: Force of Seoul vs. Boeheim's Army, First Round, Peoria, Ill.; 2 p.m.: ESPN — TBT: Jackson TN Underdawgs vs. House of 'Paign, First Round, Peoria, Ill.; 6 p.m.: ESPN2 — TBT: TNT vs. Blue Collar U, First Round, Columbus, Ohio; 8 p.m.: ESPN2 — TBT: Ohio 1804 vs. Zip Em Up, First Round, Columbus, Ohio
TENNIS
5 a.m.: TENNIS — ATP: Swiss Open Gstaad, Semifinal 1; 6 a.m.: TENNIS — ATP: Swiss Open Gstaad, Semifinal 1; 7:30 a.m.: TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Gstaad-ATP, Gdynia-WTA, Semifinals; 11 a.m.: TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Umag-ATP, Palermo-WTA, Semifinals; 11 p.m.: TENNIS — ATP Tennis: Mifel Open, Singles Final; 5:30 a.m. (Sunday): TENNIS — ATP: Swiss Open Gstaad, Singles Final; 6 a.m. (Sunday): TENNIS — ATP: Swiss Open Gstaad, Singles Final
Sunday, July 25
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
4 a.m.: FS2 — AFL: Greater Western Sydney at Essendon
AUTO RACING
9 a.m.: CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Loket, Czech Republic; 10 a.m.: CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Loket, Czech Republic; 1 p.m.: CBS — FIA Formula E: The London E-Prix, London; 4 p.m.: FS1 — NHRA: The Sonoma Nationals, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif.
GOLF
3:30 a.m.: GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Wales Open, Third Round, Celtic Manor Resort, Newport, Wales (Taped); 5:30 a.m.: GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Evian Championship, Final Round, Evian Resort Golf Club, Evian-les-Bains, France; 8:30 a.m.: CNBC — LPGA Tour: The Evian Championship, Final Round, Evian Resort Golf Club, Evian-les-Bains, France, GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Open Championship, Final Round, Sunningdale Golf Club, Berkshire, England; 1 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The 3M Open, Final Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.; 3 p.m.: CBS — PGA Tour: The 3M Open, Final Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.; 3:30 a.m. (Monday): GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Wales Open, Final Round, Celtic Manor Resort, Newport, Wales (Taped)
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOYS)
4 p.m.: ESPN2 — EYBL Peach Jam: TBD, Boys 17s Championship, North Augusta, S.C.; 6 p.m.: ESPNU — EYBL Peach Jam: TBD, Boys 16s Championship, North Augusta, S.C.
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (GIRLS)
12 p.m.: ESPNU — EYBL Peach Jam: TBD, Girls 16s Championship, North Augusta, S.C.; 2 p.m.: ESPN2 — EYBL Peach Jam: TBD, Girls 17s Championship, North Augusta, S.C.
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live; 2 p.m.: FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live; 3 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live
LACROSSE (WOMEN'S)
12 p.m.: FS1 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Ohlmiller vs. Team Douty, Boyds, Md.
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.: TBS — NY Yankees at Boston, BSCIN -- St. Louis at Cincinnati; 4 p.m.: MLBN — Colorado at LA Dodgers OR Oakland at Seattle; 7 p.m.: ESPN — Chicago White Sox at Milwaukee
RUGBY
6 p.m.: CBSSN — MLR: Utah at Los Angeles, Western Conference Final
SOCCER (MEN'S)
6 p.m.: ESPN2 — Florida Cup: Inter Milan vs. Arsenal, Semifinal, Orlando, Fla.; 7 p.m.: FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup: Costa Rica vs. Canada, Quarterfinal, Arlington, Texas; 8 p.m.: ESPN2 — Florida Cup: Everton vs. Millonarios, Semifinal, Orlando, Fla., FS2 — Liga MX: Puebla FC at Monterrey; 10 p.m.: FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup: U.S. vs. Jamaica, Quarterfinal, Arlington, Texas, FS2 — Liga MX: Tigres UANL vs. Tijuana
TBT BASKETBALL
2 p.m.: ESPN — TBT: TBD, Second Round, Columbus, Ohio; 4 p.m.: ESPN — TBT: TBD, Second Round, Columbus, Ohio
TENNIS
5:30 a.m.: TENNIS — ATP: Swiss Open Gstaad, Singles Final; 6 a.m.: TENNIS — ATP: Swiss Open Gstaad, Singles Final; 11 a.m.: TENNIS — WTA: BNP Paribas Poland Open, Final; 1:30 p.m.: TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Umag-ATP, Palermo-WTA, Singles Finals; 5 a.m. (Monday): TENNIS — Atlanta-ATP & Kitzbuhel-ATP, Early Rounds; 6 a.m. (Monday): TENNIS — Atlanta-ATP & Kitzbuhel-ATP, Early Rounds
