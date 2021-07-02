The Associated Press
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday, July 3
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5:30 a.m.: FS2 — AFL: Carlton at Fremantle
AUTO RACING
5:55 a.m.: ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice 3, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria; 8:55 a.m.: ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria; 12 p.m.: NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Road America, Elkhart Lake, Wis.; 12:30 p.m.: NBCSN — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, Road America, Elkhart Lake, Wis.; 2:30 p.m.: NBC — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Henry 180, Road America, Elkhart Lake, Wis.; 5 p.m.: NBCSN — Lucas Oil Motocross: The RedBud National, RedBud MX, Buchanan, Mich. (Taped); 8 p.m.: NBCSN — IndyCar: Qualifying, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Ohio (Taped); 8 p.m.: CBS — Superstar Racing Experience: The Camping World SRX Series, Lucas Oil Raceway, Indianapolis
BOXING
9 p.m.: SHO — Showtime Championship: Chris Colbert vs. Tugstsogt Nyambayar (Super Featherweights), Carson, Calif.
CYCLING
7:30 a.m.: NBCSN — UCI: Tour de France, Stage 8, Oyonnax to Le Grand-Bornand, 94 miles
GOLF
8 a.m.: GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Irish Open, Third Round, Galgorm Castle Golf Club, County Antrim, Northern Ireland; 1 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Third Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit; 3 p.m.: CBS — PGA Tour: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Third Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit; GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Dick's Sporting Goods Open, Second Round, En-Joie Golf Club, Endicott, N.Y.; 5:30 p.m.: GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Volunteers Of America Classic, Third Round, Old American Golf Club, The Colony, Texas
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.: FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races; 3:30 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races; 5 p.m.: NBC — Breeders' Cup: Challenge Series, Belmont Park, San Diego
LACROSSE (MEN'S)
12 p.m.: NBC — PLL: Redwoods LC vs. Waterdogs LC, Hempstead, N.Y.; 3 p.m.: NBCSN — PLL: Cannons LC vs. Chaos LC, Hempstead, N.Y.
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.: MLBN — NY Mets at NY Yankees; 4 p.m.: FS1 — San Diego at Philadelphia; 4:10 p.m.: FSIN -- Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati Reds; 7 p.m.: FOX — Boston at Oakland OR LA Dodgers at Washington OR Houston at Cleveland; 10 p.m.: MLBN — San Francisco at Arizona OR Texas at Seattle
NBA BASKETBALL
8:30 p.m.: TNT — Eastern Conference Final: Milwaukee at Atlanta, Game 6
RUBGY
3 p.m.: CBSSN — Seattle at San Diego; 11 p.m.: NBCSN — IRU: Emirates at British and Irish (Taped)
SOCCER (MEN'S)
11:30 a.m.: ESPN — UEFA European Championship: Czech Republic vs. Denmark, Quarterfinal, Baku, Azerbaijan; 2:30 p.m.: ABC — UEFA European Championship: Ukraine vs. England, Quarterfinal, Rome; 5 p.m.: ESPN — MLS: New England at Columbus Crew SC; 6 p.m.: FS2 — Copa America: Uruguay vs. Colombia, Quarterfinal, Goiania, Brazil; 7 p.m.: ESPN2 — USL: Sacramento FC at San Diego SC; FS1 — Copa America: Uruguay vs. Colombia, Quarterfinal, Goiania, Brazil (Joined in Progress); 9 p.m.: FS1 — Copa America: Argentina vs. Ecuador, Quarterfinal, Brasilia, Brazil; 9:30 p.m.: FS2 — CONCACAF Gold Cup: Guatemala vs. Guyana, Preliminary Round - First Round, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
STRONG MAN'S COMPETITION
2 p.m.: CBS — SBD World's Strongest Man: Qualifying and Final Rounds, Sacramento, Calif. (Taped)
TENNIS
8 a.m.: ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Third Round, London; 11:30 a.m.: ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Third Round, London; 2 p.m.: ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Third Round, London
WATER POLO (WOMEN'S)
8 p.m.: ESPNU — U.S. vs. Russia, Irvine, Calif.
WNBA BASKETBALL
1 p.m.: CBSSN — Washington at New York; NBATV — Connecticut at Indiana
Sunday, July 4
AUTO RACING
8:55 a.m.: ESPN — Formula 1: The BWT Austrian Grand Prix, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria; 9 a.m.: CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Maggiora, Italy; 10 a.m.: CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Maggiora, Italy; 11 a.m.: CNBC — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Road America, Elkhart Lake, Wis.; 12 p.m.: NBC — IndyCar: The Honda Indy 200, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Ohio; 1 p.m.: CBSSN — GT World Challenge: The Europe Sprint Cup, Misano, Italy (Taped); 2:30 p.m.: NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Jockey Made in America 250, Road America, Elkhart Lake, Wis.; 7:30 p.m.: CBSSN — World of Outlaws: The Independence Day Spectacular, Cedar Lake Speedway, New Richmond, Wis. (Taped)
CYCLING
7:30 a.m.: NBCSN — UCI: Tour de France, Stage 9, Cluses to Tignes, 90 miles
EATING COMPETITION
12 p.m.: ESPN — Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest: From Coney Island, N.Y.
GOLF
8 a.m.: GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Irish Open, Final Round, Galgorm Castle Golf Club, County Antrim, Northern Ireland; 1 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Final Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit; 3 p.m.: CBS — PGA Tour: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Final Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit; GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Dick's Sporting Goods Open, Final Round, En-Joie Golf Club, Endicott, N.Y.; 5:30 p.m.: GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Volunteers Of America Classic, Final Round, Old American Golf Club, The Colony, Texas
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.: FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races; 5 p.m.: NBCSN — Breeders' Cup: Challenge Series, Belmont Park, San Diego
LACROSSE (MEN'S)
12:30 p.m.: NBCSN — PLL: Whipsnakes LC vs. Archers LC, Hempstead, N.Y.
MLB BASEBALL
11 a.m.: MLBN — LA Dodgers at Washington; 1 p.m.: TBS — San Diego at Philadelphia; 1:10 p.m.: FSIN -- Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati Reds; 4 p.m.: MLBN — Boston at Oakland OR Baltimore at LA Angels; 5:30 p.m.: ESPN — 2021 MLB All-Star Selection Show; 7 p.m.: ESPN — NY Mets at NY Yankees; ESPN2 — NY Mets at NY Yankees (StatCast); 10:30 p.m.: MLBN — San Francisco at Arizona (Joined in Progress)
RUGBY
6 p.m.: FS1 — MLR: Toronto at Old Glory DC; 10 p.m.: FS1 — MLR: New Orleans at Los Angeles
TENNIS
6 a.m. (Monday): ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Round of 16, London
TRACK AND FIELD
9 p.m.; NBCSN — IAAF: Diamond League, Stockholm (Taped)
WNBA BASKETBALL
6 p.m.: NBATV — Atlanta at Las Vegas; 9 p.m.: NBATV — Seattle at Los Angeles
