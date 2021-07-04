Sports on TV

Monday, July 5

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

7 p.m.: ESPN — Chicago White Sox at Minnesota; 8 p.m.: FSIN -- Cincinnati at Kansas City; 10 p.m.: ESPN — Boston at LA Angels

NHL HOCKEY

8 p.m.: NBC — Stanley Cup Final: Tampa Bay at Montreal, Game 4

SOCCER (MEN'S)

7 p.m.: FS1 — Copa America: Brazil vs. Peru, Semifinal, Rio de Janeiro

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

5 p.m.: ESPN — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Mexico, East Hartford, Conn.

TENNIS

6 a.m.: ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Round of 16, London; 8 a.m.: ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Round of 16, London

WATER POLO (WOMEN'S)

6 p.m.: ESPNU — U.S. vs. Russia, Irvine, Calif.

