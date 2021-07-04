Sports on TV
Monday, July 5
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.: ESPN — Chicago White Sox at Minnesota; 8 p.m.: FSIN -- Cincinnati at Kansas City; 10 p.m.: ESPN — Boston at LA Angels
NHL HOCKEY
8 p.m.: NBC — Stanley Cup Final: Tampa Bay at Montreal, Game 4
SOCCER (MEN'S)
7 p.m.: FS1 — Copa America: Brazil vs. Peru, Semifinal, Rio de Janeiro
SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
5 p.m.: ESPN — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Mexico, East Hartford, Conn.
TENNIS
6 a.m.: ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Round of 16, London; 8 a.m.: ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Round of 16, London
WATER POLO (WOMEN'S)
6 p.m.: ESPNU — U.S. vs. Russia, Irvine, Calif.
