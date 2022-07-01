Saturday, July 2
3ICE HOCKEY
3 p.m.: CBSSN — Week 3: Team Mullen vs. Team Carbonneau, Team LeClair vs. Team Fuhr, Team Trottier vs. Team Murphy, Grand Rapids, Mich.
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5 a.m.: FS2 — AFL Premiership: North Melbourne at Geelong; 12 a.m. (Sunday); FS2 — AFL Premiership: West Coast at Richmond
AUTO RACING
6:55 a.m.: ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, England; 8:20 a.m.: ESPN2 — W Series: Round 3, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, England; 9:55 a.m.: ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, England; 11:30 a.m.: CBSSN — FIA Formula E: The Marrakesh E-Prix, Round 10, Marrakesh, Morocco; 12 p.m.: USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Road America, Elkhart, Wis.; 2:30 p.m.: USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Henry 180, Road America, Elkhart, Wis.; 3 p.m.: NBC — AMA Lucas Oil Series: The RedBud National, RedBud MX, Buchanan, Mich.; 8 p.m.: CBS — Camping World: The SRX Series, Stafford Motor Speedway, Stafford Springs, Conn.
BIG3 BASKETBALL
1 p.m.: CBS — Week 3: Power vs. Enemies, Killer 3's vs. Tri State, Triplets vs. Ball Hogs, Dallas
CFL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.: ESPN2 — Montreal at Saskatchewan
CYCLING
8 a.m.: USA — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 2, 125.5 miles, Roskilde to Nyborg, Denmark: 1 p.m.: NBC — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 2, 125.5 miles, Roskilde to Nyborg, Denmark (Taped)
GOLF
8 a.m.: GOLF — DP World Tour: The Irish Open, Third Round, Mount Juliet Estate, Kilkenny, Ireland; 1 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, Third Round, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill.; 3 p.m.: CBS — PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, Third Round, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill.
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.: FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races; 3 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races; 4 p.m.: NBC — Breeders' Cup Challenge Series: The John A. Nerud Stakes, Belmont Park, San Diego
LACROSSE (WOMEN'S)
8 p.m.: ESPNU — World Championship: U.S. vs. Australia, Opening Round, Towson, Md.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
6 p.m.: ESPN — UFC 276 Early Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas; 8 p.m.: ABC — UFC 276 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas, ESPN — UFC 276 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas
MLB BASEBALL
12 p.m.: MLBN — Tampa Bay at Toronto (Game 1); 4 p.m.: FS1 — Oakland at Seattle; 7 p.m.: FOX — Regional Coverage: Boston at Chicago Cubs OR San Diego at LA Dodgers; 10 p.m.: MLBN — Arizona at Colorado (Joined in Progress)
NBA BASKETBALL
5 p.m.: ESPN2 — Summer League: LA Lakers vs. Miami, San Francisco; 7:30 p.m.: NBATV — Summer League: Sacramento at Golden State
TENNIS
8 a.m.: ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Third Round, London; 1 p.m.: ABC — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Third Round, London
TRACK AND FIELD
1 p.m.: CNBC — World Athletics Diamond League: The BAUHAUS-Galan, Stockholm (Taped)
WNBA BASKETBALL
1 p.m.: ESPN — Phoenix at Chicago; 3 p.m.: ESPN — WNBA All-Star Team Selection Special
Sunday, July 3
AUTO RACING
9:55 a.m.: ESPN2 — Formula 1: The Lenovo British Grand Prix, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, England; 12:30 p.m.: NBC — NTT IndyCar Series: The Honda Indy 200, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Ohio; 3 p.m.: NBC — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Chevrolet Grand Prix, Ontario, Canada, USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The Kwik Trip 250, Road America, Elkhart, Wis.
CYCLING
8 a.m.: USA — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 3, 113 miles, Vejle to Sønderborg, Denmark
GOLF
8 a.m.: GOLF — DP World Tour: The Irish Open, Final Round, Mount Juliet Estate, Kilkenny, Ireland; 1 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, Final Round, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill.; 3 p.m.: CBS — PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, Final Round, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill.
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.: FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races; 1:30 p.m.: FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
1:30 p.m.: MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Cleveland OR Tampa Bay at Toronto; 4:30 p.m.: MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Diego at LA Dodgers OR Chicago White Sox at San Francisco (Joined in Progress); 7 p.m.: ESPN — St. Louis at Philadelphia, ESPN2 — St. Louis at Philadelphia (Kay-Rod Cast)
NBA BASKETBALL
5 p.m.: NBATV — Summer League: Miami vs. Sacramento, San Francisco; 7:30 p.m.: NBATV — Summer League: LA Lakers at Golden State
SOCCER (MEN'S)
4 p.m.: FS2 — CPL: Atletico Ottawa at Forge FC; 7 p.m.: FS1 — CONCACAF U-20 Championship: TBD, Final, San Pedro Sula, Honduras; 8 p.m.: FS2 — Liga MX: Monterrey at Santos Laguna
SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
8 p.m.: CBSSN — NWSL: Louisville FC at Orlando
TENNIS
8 a.m.: ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Round of 16, London; 1 p.m.: ABC — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Round of 16, London; 6 a.m. (Monday): ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Round of 16, London
USFL FOOTBALL
7:30 p.m.: FOX — USFL Playoff: Philadelphia vs. Birmingham, Championship, Canton, Ohio
WNBA BASKETBALL
1 p.m.: ESPN — Washington at Connecticut; 3 p.m.: NBATV — Seattle at Atlanta; 6 p.m.: CBSSN — New York at Los Angeles