Saturday, July 10
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
2 a.m. (Sunday): FS2 — AFL: Collingwood at Richmond
AUTO RACING
3:30 p.m.: NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Credit Karma Money 250, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Atlanta; 4 p.m.: CBSSN — FIA Formula E: Round 10, Brooklyn Circuit, Brooklyn, N.Y.; 7:30 p.m.: FS2 — MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 1, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Salinas, Calif. (Taped); 8 p.m.: CBS — Superstar Racing Experience: The Camping World SRX Series, Slinger Speedway, Slinger, Wis.
BIG3 BASKETBALL
1 p.m.: CBS — Week 1: From Las Vegas
CYCLING
8 a.m.: NBC — UCI: Tour de France, Stage 14, Carcassonne to Quillan, 114 miles; 6:30 a.m. (Sunday): NBCSN — UCI: Tour de France, Stage 15, Ceret to Andorra la Vella in Andorra, 119 miles
ESPYS
8 p.m.: ABC — The 2021 ESPYS
FISHING
8 a.m.: FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The Guaranteed Rate Bassmaster Elite at Lake Champlain, Lake Champlain, Plattsburgh, N.Y.
GOLF
7 a.m.: GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Scottish Open, Third Round, The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland; 1 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, Third Round, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill.; 2:30 p.m.: NBC — American Century Championship: Second Round, Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course, Stateline, Nev.; 3 p.m.: CBS — PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, Third Round, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill., GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Marathon Classic, Third Round, Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sylvania, Ohio; 4 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The U.S. Senior Open, Third Round, Omaha Country Club, Omaha, Neb.
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.: FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races; 3 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
INTERNATIONAL BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
8 p.m.: NBCSN — Exhibition: U.S. vs. Nigeria, Las Vegas
LACROSSE (MEN'S)
6 p.m.: NBCSN — PLL: Redwoods LC vs. Whipsnakes LC, Minneapolis
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
6 p.m.: ESPN — UFC 264 Early Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas; 8 p.m.: ESPN — UFC 264 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.: MLBN — Toronto at Tampa Bay; 4 p.m.: FS1 — Oakland at Texas; 7 p.m.: FOX — Cincinnati at Milwaukee OR NY Yankees at Houston OR St. Louis at Chicago Cubs; 10 p.m.: MLBN — Arizona at LA Dodgers OR Colorado at San Diego
RUGBY
5:30 a.m.: FS2 — NRL: Sydney at Canterbury-Bankstown; 10 p.m.: NBCSN — IRU: British and Irish vs. Vodacom (Taped)
SOCCER (MEN'S)
5:30 p.m.: FS2 — CONCACAF Gold Cup: El Salvador vs Curacao, Group A, Frisco, Texas; 8 p.m.: FS1 — Copa America: Brazil vs Argentina, Final, Rio de Janeiro; 10:30 p.m.: FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup: Mexico vs. Trinidad and Tobago, Group A, Arlington, Texas
TENNIS
6 a.m.: TENNIS — WTA: Hamburg European Open, Semifinals; 9 a.m.: ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Ladies' Championship/Doubles Championship, London; 6 a.m. (Sunday): TENNIS — WTA: Hamburg European Open, Singles & Doubles Final
Sunday, July 11
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5:30 a.m. (Monday): FS2 — AFL: North Melbourne at West Coast
AUTO RACING
1 p.m.: CBS — FIA Formula E: The New York City E-Prix, Brooklyn Circuit, Brooklyn, N.Y.; 3:30 p.m.: NBCSN — NASCAR Cup Series: The Quaker State 400, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Atlanta; 5 p.m.: FS1 — MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 2, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Salinas, Calif.
BOWLING
2 p.m.: FS1 — PBA: The PBA Strike Derby, Portland, Maine (Taped)
CYCLING
6:30 a.m.: NBCSN — UCI: Tour de France, Stage 15, Ceret to Andorra la Vella in Andorra, 119 miles
FISHING
8 a.m.: FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The Guaranteed Rate Bassmaster Elite at Lake Champlain, Lake Champlain, Plattsburgh, N.Y.
GOLF
7 a.m.: GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Scottish Open, Final Round, The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland; 1 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, Final Round, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill.; 2:30 p.m.: NBC — American Century Championship: Final Round, Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course, Stateline, Nev.; 3 p.m.: CBS — PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, Final Round, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill., GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Marathon Classic, Final Round, Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sylvania, Ohio; 4 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The U.S. Senior Open, Final Round, Omaha Country Club, Omaha, Neb.
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races; 4 p.m.: FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
LACROSSE (MEN'S)
7:30 p.m.: NBCSN — PLL: Cannons LC vs. Archers LC, Minneapolis
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.: TBS — NY Yankees at Houston; 3 p.m.: MLBN — All-Star Futures Game: American League vs. National League, Coors Field, Denver; 7 p.m.: ESPN — MLB Draft: Day 1, MLBN — MLB Draft: Day 1, FSIN -- Cincinnati at Milwaukee
NBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.: ABC — NBA Finals: Phoenix at Milwaukee, Game 3
RUGBY
12 p.m.: CBSSN — MLR: New England at Toronto; 9 p.m.: FS2 — MLR: New Orleans at Seattle
SOCCER (MEN'S)
2:30 p.m.: ESPN — UEFA European Championships: Italy vs. England, Final, London; 6:30 p.m.: FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup: Canada vs. Martinique, Group B, Kansas City, Kan.; 9 p.m.: FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup: U.S. vs. Haiti, Group B, Kansas City, Kan.
TENNIS
6 a.m.: TENNIS — WTA: Hamburg European Open, Singles & Doubles Final; 9 a.m.: ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Gentlemen's Championship/Mixed Doubles Championship, London; 4 a.m. (Monday): TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Newport-ATP, Hamburg-ATP, Bastad-ATP, Prague-WTA, Budapest-WTA, Lausanne-WTA, Early Rounds; 6 a.m. (Monday): TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Newport-ATP, Hamburg-ATP, Bastad-ATP, Prague-WTA, Budapest-WTA, Lausanne-WTA, Early Rounds
WNBA BASKETBALL
1 p.m.: ABC — Las Vegas at Dallas; 6 p.m.: CBSSN — Phoenix at Seattle
