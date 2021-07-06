Sports on TV
Wednesday, July 7
CYCLING
6:30 a.m.: NBCSN — UCI: Tour de France, Stage 11, Sorgues to Malaucene, 124 miles
GOLF
11 a.m.: PGA Tour Champions: The U.S. Senior Open, Practice Round, Omaha Country Club, Omaha, Neb.
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.: MLBN — Chicago White Sox at Minnesota OR Cleveland at Tampa Bay (12 p.m.); 2 p.m.: FSIN -- Cincinnati at Kansas City 4 p.m.: MLBN — Boston at LA Angels OR Detroit at Texas (Joined in Progress); 7 p.m.: ESPN — LA Dodgers at Miami; 10 p.m.: ESPN — 2021 Home Run Derby Bracket Show; MLBN — Washington at San Diego OR NY Yankees at Seattle
NHL HOCKEY
8 p.m.: NBC — Stanley Cup Final: Montreal at Tampa Bay, Game 5
RUGBY
6 p.m.: NBCSN — IRU: Cell C at British And Irish (Taped)
SOCCER (MEN'S)
2:30 p.m.: ESPN — UEFA European Championships: England vs. Denmark, Semifinal, London
TENNIS
5 a.m.: TENNIS — WTA Tennis "Hamburg European Open, Early Rounds"; 6 a.m.: TENNIS — WTA Tennis "Hamburg European Open, Early Rounds"; 8 a.m.: ESPN — ATP: Wimbledon, Quarterfinals, London; ESPN2 — ATP: Wimbledon, Quarterfinals, London; 5 a.m. (Thursday), TENNIS — WTA Tennis "Hamburg European Open, Early Rounds"; 6 a.m. (Thursday): TENNIS — WTA Tennis "Hamburg European Open, Early Rounds"
WNBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.: ESPN2 — Dallas at Minnesota; 10 p.m.: CBSSN — Los Angeles at Seattle
