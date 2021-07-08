Friday, July 9
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
11:30 p.m.: FS2 — AFL: Fremantle at Hawthorn; 2:30: a.m. (Saturday): FS2 — AFL: Geelong at Carlton
AUTO RACING
7 p.m.: FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying, Knoxville Raceway, Knoxville, Iowa; 9 p.m.: FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Corn Belt 150, Knoxville Raceway, Knoxville, Iowa
CYCLING
6:30 a.m.: NBCSN — UCI: Tour de France, Stage 13, Nimes to Carcassonne, 140 miles
GOLF
7:30 a.m.: GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Scottish Open, Second Round, The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland; 1 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The U.S. Senior Open, Second Round, Omaha Country Club, Omaha, Neb.; 3 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, Second Round, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill.; 5 p.m.: NBCSN — American Century Championship: First Round, Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course, Stateline, Nev.; 6 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The U.S. Senior Open, Second Round, Omaha Country Club, Omaha, Neb.; 9 p.m.: GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Marathon Classic, Second Round, Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sylvania, Ohio (Taped)
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
2 p.m.: MLBN — St. Louis at Chicago Cubs; 8 p.m.: MLBN — NY Yankees at Houston OR Detroit at Minnesota, FSIN -- Cincinnati at Milwaukee
RUGBY
6 a.m.: FS2 — NRL: North Queensland at South Sydney; 5:30 a.m. (Saturday) FS2 — NRL: Sydney at Canterbury
SOCCER (MEN'S)
8 p.m.: FS2 — Copa America: Peru vs. Colombia, 3rd Place Match, Brasilia, Brazil
TENNIS
6 a.m.: TENNIS — WTA Tennis "Hamburg European Open, Quarterfinals"; 8 a.m.: ESPN — ATP: Wimbledon, Semifinals, London; 6 a.m. (Saturday): TENNIS — WTA Tennis "Hamburg European Open, Semifinals"
TRACK AND FIELD
2 p.m.: NBCSN — IAAF: Diamond League, Monaco; 7 p.m.: ESPN2 — ATL: The Stars and Stripes Classic, Atlanta
WNBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.: CBSSN — Atlanta at Connecticut; NBATV — New York at Indiana; 9 p.m.: ESPN — Seattle at Phoenix
