Saturday, July 8
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5 a.m.: FS2 — AFL: Melbourne at St. Kilda; 1 a.m. (Sunday): FS2 — AFL: Adelaide at Essendon
AUTO RACING
6:25 a.m.: ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, United Kingdom; 9:55 a.m.: ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, United Kingdom; 1 p.m.: NBC — AMA Pro Motocross: Round 6, Southwick, Mass.; 1:30 p.m.: FS1 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: The O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 at Mid-Ohio, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Ohio; 4 p.m.: USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, Ga.; 5:30 p.m.: USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, Ga.; 8 p.m.: USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Alsco Uniforms 250, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, Ga.
BOXING
9:30 p.m.: SHO — Showtime Championship Main Card: Jaron Ennis vs. Roiman Villa (Welterweights), Atlantic City, N.J.
CFL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.: CBSSN — Ottawa at Hamilton
CYCLING
6:20 a.m.: PEACOCK — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 8, 125 miles, Libourne to Limoges, France; 2 a.m. (Sunday): USA — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 8, 125 miles, Libourne to Limoges, France
FISHING
3 p.m.: CBSSN — SFC: Day 3, Cape May, New Jersey
GOLF
7:30 a.m.: GOLF — DP World Tour: The Made in Himmerland, Third Round, Himmerland Golf and Spa Resort, Himmerland, Denmark; 1 p.m.: CW: LIV Golf League: Second Round, Centurion Club, Hertfordshire, England (Taped); GOLF — PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, Third Round, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill.: 3 p.m.: CBS — PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, Third Round, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill.; NBC — LPGA Tour: The U.S. Women’s Open, Third Round, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif.
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY’S)
1:30 p.m.: NBATV — Peach Jam: Team Ramey vs. Georgia Stars, North Augusta, S.C.
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (GIRL’S)
4 p.m.: ESPNU — The Run 4 Roses Classic: TBD, 2025 Aqua Championship, Louisville, Ky.; 6 p.m.: ESPNU — The Run 4 Roses Classic: TBD, 2024 Aqua Championship, Louisville, Ky.
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races; 8 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
6 p.m.: ESPN2 — UFC 290 Early Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas; 8 p.m.: ABC — UFC 290 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas; ESPN — UFC 290 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.: MLBN — Regional Coverage: Chicago Cubs at NY Yankees OR Toronto at Detroit; 4 p.m.: FS1 — Cincinnati at Milwaukee; 7 p.m.: FOX — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at Tampa Bay OR Seattle at Houston; 10 p.m.: MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Mets at San Diego OR LA Angels at LA Dodgers (9 p.m.)
NBA BASKETBALL
3 p.m.: NBATV — Summer League: Miami vs. Boston, Las Vegas; 3:30 p.m.: ESPN — Summer League: Dallas vs. Oklahoma City, Las Vegas; 5 p.m.: NBATV — Summer League: New York vs. Philadelphia, Las Vegas; 5:30 p.m.: ESPN — Summer League: Detroit vs. Orlando, Las Vegas; 7 p.m.: NBATV — Summer League: Memphis vs. Chicago, Las Vegas; 8 p.m.: ESPN2 — Summer League: Indiana vs. Washington, Las Vegas; 9 p.m.: NBATV — Summer League: Milwaukee vs. Phoenix, Las Vegas; 10 p.m.: ESPN2 — Summer League: LA Clippers vs. Utah Jazz, Las Vegas
RUGBY (MEN’S)
3 p.m.: FOX — MLR Playoffs: San Diego vs. New England, Grand Final, Bridgeview, Ill.
SOCCER (MEN’S)
12 p.m.: CBSSN — UEFA U-21 Euro Tournament: England vs. Spain, Championship, Batumi, Georgia; 7 p.m.: FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup Final Stage: Panama vs. Qatar, Quarterfinal, Arlington, Texas; 10 p.m.: FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup Final Stage: Mexico vs. Costa Rica, Quarterfinal, Arlington, Texas
TENNIS
8 a.m.: ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Third Round, London; 1 p.m.: ABC — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Third Round, London
TRACK AND FIELD
9 p.m.: CNBC — USATF: Outdoor Championships, Eugene, Ore.
WNBA BASKETBALL
1 p.m.: ESPN — WNBA All-Star Team Selection Special; 2 p.m.: ESPN — Seattle at New York
_____
Sunday, July 9
AUTO RACING
9:55 a.m.: ESPN2 — Formula 1: The British Grand Prix, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, United Kingdom; 12 p.m.: NBC — IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Championship: The Chevrolet Grand Prix, Canadian Tire Motorsport Park, Bowmanville, Ontario; 7 p.m.: USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The Quaker State 400 available at Walmart, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, Ga.
BEACH VOLLEYBALL
4 p.m.: ESPNEWS — AVP: Hermosa Beach Pro Series, Virginia Beach, Va.
BIG3 BASKETBALL
1 p.m.: CBS — Week 3: Trilogy vs. Power, Triplets vs. Tri State, 3 Headed Monsters vs. 3’s Company, Enemies vs. Bivouac, Aliens vs. Killer 3’s, Ghost Ballers vs. Killer 3’s, Brooklyn, N.Y.
CFL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.: CBSSN — Montreal at B.C.
CYCLING
7:05 a.m.: USA — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 9, 114 miles, Saint-Léonard-de-Noblat to Puy De Dôme, France; 2 a.m. (Monday): USA — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 9, 114 miles, Saint-Léonard-de-Noblat to Puy De Dôme, France (Taped)
GOLF
7:30 a.m.: GOLF — DP World Tour: The Made in Himmerland, Final Round, Himmerland Golf and Spa Resort, Himmerland, Denmark; 1 p.m.: CW: LIV Golf League: Final Round, Centurion Club, Hertfordshire, England (Taped); GOLF — PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, Final Round, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill.; 3 p.m.: CBS — PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, Final Round, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill.; NBC — LPGA Tour: The U.S. Women’s Open, Final Round, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif.
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY’S)
12 p.m.: ESPNU — Peach Jam U-15 Championship: TBD, North Augusta, S.C.; 2 p.m.: ESPNU — Peach Jam U-16 Championship: TBD, North Augusta, S.C.; 4 p.m.: ESPNU — Peach Jam U-17 Championship: TBD, North Augusta, S.C.; 6 p.m.: ESPNU — Peach Jam 8th Grade Championship: TBD, North Augusta, S.C.
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.: FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races; 3 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races; 4 p.m.: FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races; 5 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
LACROSSE (MEN’S)
2 p.m.: ESPN2 — Redwoods vs. Chaos, Minneapolis
MLB BASEBALL
12:05 p.m.: PEACOCK — Texas at Washington; 1:30 p.m.: MLBN — Regional Coverage: Chicago Cubs at NY Yankees OR Atlanta at Tampa Bay (2 p.m.); 4:30 p.m.: MLBN — Regional Coverage: Seattle at Houston OR Atlanta at Tampa Bay (Joined in Progress); 7 p.m.: ESPN — MLB First-Year Player Draft; MLBN — MLB First-Year Player Draft
NBA BASKETBALL
3:30 p.m.: NBATV — Summer League: Toronto vs. Cleveland, Las Vegas; 4 p.m.: ESPN2 — Summer League: LA Lakers vs. Charlotte, Las Vegas; 5:30 p.m.: NBATV — Summer League: New York vs. Brooklyn, Las Vegas; 6 p.m.: ESPN2 — Summer League: Detroit vs. Houston, Las Vegas; 7:30 p.m.: NBATV — Summer League: Boston vs. Washington, Las Vegas; 8 p.m.: ESPN2 — Summer League: San Antonio vs. Portland, Las Vegas; 9:30 p.m.: NBATV — Summer League: Atlanta vs. Denver, Las Vegas; 10 p.m.: ESPN2 — Summer League: New Orleans vs. Golden State, Las Vegas
SOCCER (MEN’S)
5 p.m.: FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup Final Stage: Guatemala vs. Jamaica, Quarterfinal, Cincinnati; 7:30 p.m.: FS2 — CPL: Forge FC at York United FC; 8 p.m.: FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup Final Stage: U.S. vs. Canada, Quarterfinal, Cincinnati
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
4 p.m.: TNT — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Wales, San Jose, Calif.
TENNIS
8 a.m.: ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Round of 16, London; 1 p.m.: ABC — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Round of 16, London; 6 a.m. (Monday): ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Round of 16, London
TRACK AND FIELD
9 p.m.: CNBC — USATF: Outdoor Championships, Eugene, Ore.
WNBA BASKETBALL
3 p.m.: ESPN — Washington at Connecticut