Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Thursday, July 6
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5:30 a.m. (Friday): FS2 — AFL: Collingwood at Western
CFL FOOTBALL
9 p.m.: CBSSN — Edmonton at Saskatchewan
CYCLING
8 a.m.: USA — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 6, 90 miles, Tarbes to Cauterets-Cambasque, France; 2 a.m. (Friday): USA — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 6, 90 miles, Tarbes to Cauterets-Cambasque, France (Taped)
GOLF
7 a.m.: GOLF — DP World Tour: The Made in Himmerland, First Round, Himmerland Golf and Spa Resort, Himmerland, Denmark; 4 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, First Round, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill.; PEACOCK — LPGA: The U.S. Women’s Open, First Round, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif.; 6 p.m.: USA — LPGA: The U.S. Women’s Open, First Round, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif.
MLB BASEBALL
2 p.m.: MLBN — Regional Coverage: Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee OR Cincinnati at Washington (1 p.m.); 6:30 p.m.: FS1 — St. Louis at Miami; 9:30 p.m.: MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Mets at Arizona OR Pittsburgh at LA Dodgers (10 p.m.)
NBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.: ESPN — Summer League: Oklahoma City vs. Philadelphia, Salt Lake; 9 p.m.: NBATV — Summer League: Memphis at Utah
RUGBY (MEN’S)
5:30 a.m.: FS2 — NRL: Cronulla-Sutherland at Wests
TENNIS
6 a.m.: ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Second Round, London; 1 p.m.: ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Second Round, London; 6 a.m. (Friday): ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Third Round, London
WNBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.: PRIME VIDEO — Seattle at Connecticut