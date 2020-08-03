INDIANAPOLIS – Darius Leonard was a sophomore baseball player struggling to make a dent in his high school lineup when an assistant coach changed the course of his life.
Leonard was putting in extra work after practice one evening when the coach approached him for a private conversation.
“I played with your dad,” the Indianapolis Colts superstar linebacker recalls as the opening line. “Your dad was good. Your dad was fast. What the hell happened to you?”
The words stung, but not in the way you might imagine.
Leonard certainly was angry, but he also was motivated. He hadn’t yet hit his growth spurt, and he’d been told as a junior varsity football player he’d never make it on defense. He’d never be as good as his older brother, Anthony Waters -- who went to Clemson, was drafted in the third round by the San Diego Chargers in 2007 and won a Super Bowl with the New Orleans Saints.
That day on the baseball diamond in Lake View, South Carolina, Leonard decided he was finished allowing other people to define him.
He still lives in his hometown during the offseason and visits the high school often. Every time he sees that assistant coach, the two-time all-pro provides a friendly reminder of their conversation.
“Hey, man, I appreciate that,” Leonard says. “I never heard them words again.”
Proving others wrong has become the 25-year-old’s defining trait.
He can tick off a list of perceived slights at a moment’s notice.
Coming out of high school, Clemson – his dream school -- never made an official offer. He made 19 tackles and blocked a field goal against the Tigers in his only game against them at South Carolina State.
When Leonard was drafted by the Colts in the second round in 2018, Bleacher Report called him the worst pick that spring. A few months later, he was named the NFL’s Defensive Rookie of the Year and a first-team All-Pro.
A year later, some questioned the linebacker’s pass coverage ability. He led all NFL linebackers with five interceptions in 2019.
This year, he reported to camp with a custom pair of cleats. Commissioned by his agent with slights hand-picked by his wife, Kayla, the shoes commemorate everything from Leonard’s 2018 Pro Bowl snub to his “85” overall rating in this year’s edition of the Madden video game series.
Anything can be used as fuel for Leonard’s competitive fire, and he’s constantly stoking the flames.
“I’m always on Twitter,” he said Monday during a Zoom call with local media. “I look for every bad comment. I look for everybody just talking trash to me because if someone’s out there talking trash about me, that means that I’m not doing enough.”
Athletes are taught to ignore outside noise and focus only on the opinions inside the locker room.
Colts left tackle Anthony Castonzo left social media years ago, in part to block out such distractions.
Leonard seeks them out.
“I’m not sure he really even needs it,” Castonzo said of the linebacker’s motivational tool. “Whether he knows it or not, I think he is pretty self-motivated, wants to be the best and is obviously extremely talented. It’s kind of like that icing on top when people doubt him. He wants to prove them wrong.”
Leonard said the stream of negative feedback helps him ward off complacency.
He uses the doubters to remind himself he still hasn’t arrived. There’s still more he wants to accomplish and room for him to grow.
His expectations are infamously lofty.
Leonard said he has a list of 15 goals for the 2020 season that are purposely set a level where “there’s absolutely no way that I can reach all 15 in one year.”
At the top of the list? Super Bowl champion. Super Bowl MVP. League MVP.
Those haven’t changed since his rookie season, and they likely never will.
Leonard is always competing.
Someone brought the child’s board game Connect 4 into the locker room last season, and Leonard was constantly challenging teammates during daily media availability. No one in the Indianapolis locker room was louder or talked more trash during the impromptu contests.
One day linebacker Matthew Adams was asked if Leonard was the best Connect 4 player on the team.
“No,” he said with a laugh. “Not even close.”
But nothing can stop Leonard when he’s on a roll.
He brings the same energy to the team’s weekly bean bag competitions during the regular season and routinely is the loudest player on the field before, during and after practice.
Leonard remembers every time he was told he wasn’t good enough, and he treats every moment as an opportunity for rebuttal.
“Once I get tired on that last rep, I say, ‘You know what? One more for the haters. One more for everybody who doubts you,’” Leonard said. “And that’s the mindset you have to have.”
