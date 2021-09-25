ANDERSON—Driver Michael Oosting recorded the 7,000th win of his career after he piloted Western Sierra to victory in a conditioned pace at Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino on Saturday, September 25.
The 1:53 victory marked the fourth win of the season for the four-year-old mare and a career milestone for the 59-year-old Illinois native.
Trained by Luis Quevedo, Western Sierra staged big rally late in the lane and stormed past her competitors to get the win by a head. Owned by John Barnard, Western Sierra now sports a career bankroll of $159,766.
Oosting came into the 13-race card at Harrah’s Hoosier Park on Saturday just two wins away from his milestone. He also found the winner’s circle with Rocknroll Charm for trainer Mike Wilson in the first race on the card before reaching 7,000.
Oosting started his driving career nearly four decades ago and has since steered the winners of over $48 million in purses. Oosting has multiple leading driving titles from Balmoral Park and Maywood Park and has produced purse earnings over the $2 million mark in four of the last five seasons. Oosting made the trek to Harrah’s Hoosier Park full-time in 2018 and finished among the top ten drivers that season. Oosting has since finished among the top five drivers every year and is currently the fourth leading driver at Harrah’s Hoosier Park for the 2021 season. Oosting is also the regular pilot behind the multiple Indiana Sires Stakes champion and current aged pacing star Tellmeaboutit for the Alvin Miller Stable.
Oosting is currently fifth on the 2021 leading driver standings at Harrah’s Hoosier Park with 138 trips to the winner’s circle and over $1.9 million in purse earnings. Trace Tetrick leads all drivers with 296 victories with John DeLong in second with 194 winners.
Live racing at Hoosier Park Racing & Casino will continue on Sunday, September 26 with a 13-race card highlighted by an Open Trot. It will also be the final Sunday of live racing action for the 2021 season. Harrah’s Hoosier Park will return to a four day a week Wednesday through Saturday racing schedule through the month of October, before going to a Thursday through Saturday schedule in November though closing day on Saturday, December 4.
