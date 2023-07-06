ANDERSON – Open wheel action will take center stage at Anderson Speedway with the 500 Sprint Car Tour and Kenyon Midget Series in action.
The sprint cars will be competing in the second annual Gene Nolen Classic and the Kenyon Midgets will be contesting the seven Don and Mel Kenyon Classic.
There are 25 sprint cars on the entry list for Saturday and 15 Kenyon Midgets.
Since its inception there have been five different winners in the 12 500 Sprint Car Tour events.
This year Kyle O’Gara, Tyler Roahrig and Kody Swanson have scored victories.
Roahrig leads the point standings by two points over Swanson with Dakota Armstrong third followed by Bobby Santos III and O’Gara.
Armstrong finished second in the point standings last year and is hungry for that first victory.
The Kenyon Classic is the longest race of the season for the series at 75 laps around the high banked quarter-mile oval. Trey Osborne won the inaugural race in 2017 with Dameron Taylor, Tommy Kouns and Chris Lamb recording victories. 2021 Kenyon Midget Series champion Colin Grissom won the last two races. Grissom is not on the early entry list.
Kaylee Bryson will be competing in both events driving a Jeff Hill owned Kenyon Midget with sponsorship from Sam Pierce Chevrolet and AP Driver Development.
She will be in her first 500 Sprint Car Tour event for Aaron Pierce.
Bryson exploded on the national scene several years ago at the Chili Bowl Nationals and is running the USAC Silver Crown and select 500 Sprint Car Tour races for AP Driver Development. The goal is to enter Bryson in the 2024 running of the Lucas Oil Little 500.
Qualifying is set for 5:45 p.m. and racing at 730 p.m.
Tickets are $16 for adults, $5 for kids age 6-12, and free for all kids 5 and under.