Three different touring open wheel series and local late models top the Anderson Speedway racing program.
The main event is the 22nd running of the Glen Niebel Classic presented by CB Fabricating for the competitors in the 500 Sprint Car Tour.
The first Glen Niebel Classic was captured by Eric Gordon with Kody Swanson the defending race winner.
Three different drivers have visited victory lane in the opening races of the non-wing Sprint Car tour.
Will the Niebel Classic bring a fourth different winner in the inaugural season of the tour?
Dakota Armstrong, Billy Wease and Taylor Ferns have all been knocking at the door to enter victory lane and Bobby Santos III is always a threat at Anderson Speedway.
Swanson won at Plymouth with Lucas Oil Little 500 champion Tyler Roahrig winning at Berlin Raceway.
Tanner Swanson won at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park and won the Niebel Classic in 2008.
The Kenyon Midget Series will be competing in the fifth annual Don and Mel Kenyon Classic.
Anderson driver Colin Grissom returns to defend his race win in 2021.
Through the first five events there have been four different winners. Dameron Taylor and Thomas Schrage have scored wins at Anderson this year.
The Pavement National Midgets will be competing for 50 laps. Kyle O'Gara won the two races at Anderson last year.
There have been three different winners in McGonegill Engine Performance Late Model action in 2022 with Jeff Marcum, Jim Crabtree Jr. and James Kirby III scoring feature wins.
Qualifying starts at 5:45 p.m. And racing action at 7:30 p.m. Adult tickets are $15, $5 for children between the ages of 6 and 12 and children under 5 are admitted free.