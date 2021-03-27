Four months after being picked to finish last in the Pac-12, Oregon State is headed to the Elite Eight for the first time in 39 years.
No. 12 Oregon State defeated No. 8 Loyola-Chicago 65-58 in Saturday’s Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Saturday’s win makes the Beavers the first 12 seed to reach the Elite Eight since the Arkansas Razorbacks did so in 2002. Oregon State (20-12) and Arkansas are the only teams to have appeared in the Elite Eight as 12 seeds.
“We’re extremely blessed,” Oregon State guard Ethan Thompson said. “We’ve worked hard all year, and we’re just enjoying the moment right now.”
Thompson recorded a game-high 22 points and played all 40 minutes. He also added four assists and four rebounds. Thompson’s averaging 20.3 points through his team’s three NCAA Tournament contests.
Loyola-Chicago (26-5) scored just 16 points in the first half, after shooting 4-of-23 (17.4%) from the field and only making one of 11 attempts from 3-point range. Despite the Ramblers’ slow-shooting start, they opened the game on a 7-1 run before Oregon State’s Rodrigue Andela’s layup at the 13:50 mark gave the Beavers their first made field goal.
Thompson connected on a 3-pointer with 4:52 remaining in the first half to tie the score at 16, and he went 2-for-2 from the free-throw line 30 seconds later to give Oregon State an 18-16 lead, its first of the game. Warith Alatishe made a jumper as time expired in the first half to send Oregon State into halftime with a 24-16 lead.
The Beavers extended their lead to 13 points after a Thompson dunk with 12:49 remaining in the second half.
Loyola-Chicago improved its field-goal percentage in the second half and cut its deficit to three points with 3:30 left, but efficient free-throw shooting by Oregon State in the final minutes was enough to send the Beavers to their first Elite Eight appearance since the 1982 season.
Oregon State ended the contest 18-of-20 (90%) from the free-throw line.
The Ramblers outscored the Beavers 42-41 in the second half. They were 13-of-27 (48.2%) from the field during the final 20 minutes but just 3-for-7 from behind the arc.
“At one point we were 1-for-13, and then I think we were maybe 2-for-18 or something like that,” Loyola-Chicago coach Porter Moser said of his team’s struggles from 3-point range. “Man, if you make a couple of those 3s, a lot of things loosen up, and we didn’t.”
Cameron Krutwig paced the Ramblers with 14 points. Teammates Braden Norris and Lucas Willamson tallied 10 points apiece. Krutwig and Williamson, both seniors, were members of the 2018 team that reached the Final Four and accumulated a 32-7 record that season.
“It’s very hard to put it in words when you love two people like that,” Moser said when asked about Krutwig’s and Williamson’s contributions to the program. “They gave everything unselfishly. You talk about the quintessential student-athlete, the Mount Rushmores in our program. They’re both 'A' students. They’re both 'A' citizens. They’re both unbelievable players.”
The win now gives Oregon State six in a row, a streak that began with the Beavers’ 70-68 victory against Colorado for the Pac-12 tournament championship, a first for the program.
The Beavers will play the winner of Saturday night’s No. 2 Houston-No. 11 Syracuse matchup.
“We have a great group of guys, great character,” Thompson said. “It’s fun around to be around them, so it’s always easy to play loose and have confidence in each other. We keep getting wins. We’re just trying to ride the wave, for sure.”
