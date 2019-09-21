Three observations for IU’s 38-3 win over Connecticut on Saturday at Memorial Stadium:
• True freshman cornerback Tiawan Mullen is continuing to show he’s capable of contributing throughout the season. Mullen overcame an early holding penalty against him with a pass breakup in the fourth quarter that forced Connecticut to turn the ball over on downs. Mullen, the younger brother of former Clemson and current Oakland Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen, showed the speed and athletic ability to handle covering Ohio State receivers the week before. He’ll be helpful in big plays going forward.
• IU head coach Tom Allen challenged his kick return unit to return a kickoff for a touchdown this week. But freshman David Ellis dropped the opening kickoff of the game, resulting in just an 11-yard return. IU also had two holding penalties on punt returns, which impacted field position. Those special teams mistakes will need to be cleaned up heading into Big Ten play.
• Timing-wise, the injury to IU senior left tackle Coy Cronk is not ideal. IU will play next week at Michigan State, a defense led by Joe Bachie and Kenny Willekes that has posted 15 sacks in four games. Communication along the offensive line will be important to deal with MSU’s pass rush, and redshirt sophomore Caleb Jones will need to step up at one of the tackle spots in Cronk’s absence.
