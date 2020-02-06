ANDERSON — The Anderson Prep boys basketball team had its offensive engines revving at high speed early Thursday against Muncie Burris.
But some stagnant periods of offense and a serious size disadvantage did not allow APA to keep up that pace.
After falling behind by 14 points in the first half, Burris outscored the Jets by 28 the rest of the game for a 71-57 win.
“We tried to speed the game up, but with their size they were able to throw over the top of us,” APA coach Corey Scott said. “That was the biggest obstacle we had was their size.”
Colton Fisher (6-foot-5), Jaelen Kring (6-3) and Grant Jones (6-4) each had a size advantage on the tallest Jets player, which was Mason Watson, who stands 6-2.
Each scored in double figures as Fisher led all players with 24 points, Jones added 13 and Kring made it a double-double with 14 points and 14 rebounds. As a team, Burris outrebounded APA 38-34 but held a 22-15 edge after halftime.
“Our guards quit going and rebounding, and that hurts us,” Scott said. “We’ve got to have five guys going to the defensive glass. We weren’t moving offensively, and that didn’t allow us to get offensive rebounds.”
Early in the game, there weren’t many rebounds to be had by either team as both the Owls and Jets shot well in the first half. Burris made five of its first six shots while APA made six of its seven, including three straight 3-point buckets and held a 24-16 lead after one period.
When junior Larry Rodriguez, who led APA (3-14) with 20 points, connected on consecutive treys to open the second quarter, the Jets had a 30-16 lead and appeared to be in control.
But the size of the Burris front line began to wear on APA, which sapped the offensive strength of the Jets and paid dividends with close-in baskets and transition offense for the Owls.
Burris (3-13) outscored the Jets 14-5 to close out the half and take away all APA momentum.
“Larry got in a little bit of foul trouble there in the second quarter, and that hurt us,” Scott said. “We had the lead, so we took him out to prevent him from getting his third (foul).”
After sophomore Jeffrey Langford opened the third quarter with a pair of free throws for APA, the Owls went on a mini-spurt of 9-4, capped by a Jones layup to give Burris the lead for good at 39-38.
It was a lead Burris continued to add on to for the remainder of the contest, outscoring the Jets 16-8 in that third quarter and 25-17 in the fourth.
“The ball movement stopped,” Scott said. “We had the ball moving really well, then the ball movement stopped and that really hurt us.”
Junior Jack Scott posted a double-double for APA with 14 points and 10 rebounds, and Langford added eight points and had six steals on the defensive end. Watson led the Jets with 12 rebounds.
Watson and Micah Grannan were each honored prior to tip-off as part of APA’s winter season senior night.
The Jets face another tall order in their next outing Tuesday at Central Christian Academy.
“They’re bigger than (Burris), so we’ve got to figure out how to play against bigger teams,” Coach Scott said.
The Owls took the junior varsity contest 60-44. Freshman Ben Scott led APA with 18 points.
