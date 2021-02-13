CRAWFORDSVILLE — In the third quarter, Shenandoah dug itself a deep hole with its own mistakes, and thanks to an improbable fourth quarter it was able to extend its girls basketball season.
But those errors returned in the extra session, and the Shenandoah season — as well as the spectacular basketball careers of Kathryn Perry and Erikka Hill — came to an end in a 62-58 loss to ninth-ranked South Putnam in the Class 2A Southmont Regional semifinals.
South Putnam (15-1) has now won six in a row and will meet University (11-3), which defeated Triton Central in the first semifinal, for the regional crown.
For Shenandoah (21-4), an 18-game win streak came to an end Saturday, and the Raiders largely had themselves to blame.
After averaging just 12 turnovers for the regular season, the Raiders turned it over nine times in the first quarter and 25 for the game. That includes six in overtime, including their first three possessions of the extra session.
“You don’t deserve to win if you turn it over 25-plus times in a tournament game,” Raiders coach Dameon Wyatt said. “We knew going in that one of the goals was to handle their pressure, and we just didn’t do a good job of that today.”
With the early miscues, Shenandoah trailed 14-9 after the first quarter but seemed to right the ship in the second stanza. Committing just one turnover, the Raiders outscored the Eagles 15-9 in the period, at one point taking their biggest lead at 22-16 on Rachel Soden’s second 3-point basket of the half.
But South Putnam closed the gap to 24-23 at halftime on a layup by Macie Bumgardner — who finished with nine points and eight rebounds.
Chloe Custis, the Eagles guard who averages 12 points but was held to just two in last year’s regional meeting, hit three consecutive 3-point baskets early in the third. On a fourth Eagles trey, this time from Grace Burdge, the South Putnam run extended to 15-4 and resulted in a 36-28 lead.
Custis, a defensive key for the Raiders, led the Eagles with 22 points.
“We just weren’t very disciplined,” Wyatt said. “The game plan was to iso or concentrate on her, and we just didn’t do it today.”
But a pair of Hill baskets and another from Jenna Stewart kept the Raiders close at 37-34 entering the final quarter.
After the teams traded baskets, the Raiders went cold, and the Eagles took advantage with a 12-point run to open up a 49-36 lead and seemed to have the game firmly in their grasp.
But the top two scorers in Shenandoah girls basketball history were not about to let their careers come to an end just yet.
Two Perry free throws ended the Eagles' run and started a remarkable one of her own.
After an Eagles free throw and two from Hill pulled the Raiders within 51-40, Perry and junior Hannah Zody combined to bring the Raiders all the way back.
A Holly Shepherd steal led to a pair of Perry free throws, and Zody stole the ensuing inbounds pass and found Perry for a layup.
With just over a minute to go, Perry hit two more free throws to cut the lead to 51-46, then stole the inbounds pass. While she missed her 3-point attempt, Hill was there to put in the rebound, and the deficit was down to three points.
Custis extended that to four points with a free throw before Perry drove the baseline to pull the Raiders within two.
That lead went back to four on two more Custis free throws, but Perry hit a pair and, following another Zody steal, scored again to tie the game at 54-54 with 3.5 seconds remaining. An Eagles' shot went in but came after the buzzer to send the game to overtime.
The Perry basket capped a 16-5 run to close out regulation.
“She was just playing with no regrets and not worrying about losing or winning,” Wyatt said. “She was giving it everything she had.”
Given new life, the Raiders could not take advantage. After the early OT miscues, Brie Miller scored on a rebound basket, and Custis scored on a drive for a four-point lead. Two more Perry free throws cut the deficit to two, but two more turnovers spelled the end for the Raiders.
Perry scored 16 of her game-high 27 points in the fourth quarter and overtime, and Hill finished with 20 points and 23 rebounds. The duo finish as the top two scorers in Shenandoah history.
“They’re going to look back on this one and it’s going to haunt them for awhile,” Wyatt said. “We’ve all been there as players and as coaches, but hopefully it makes those kids better people down the road. It’s just a game of basketball, but hopefully they learn from that and never want to have this feeling again.”
Two more seniors for Shenandoah, Soden scored six points and had four rebounds and Jenna Stewart scored five points with three rebounds before fouling out in the fourth quarter.
