BLOOMINGTON -- Legendary Indiana public address announcer Chuck Crabb, who introduced players from Kent Benson to Steve Alford to Calbert Cheaney to Victor Oladipo over the span of five decades at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, announced his retirement Monday.
Crabb’s distinctive voice and understated delivery was a fixture at IU basketball and football games since 1977, when he replaced Bert Laws as the PA announcer for both sports.
Crabb worked in a number of capacities throughout his IU career, most recently as IU’s associate athletic director for facilities, a role he’s held since 1990.
In addition to his 45 years as the PA announcer at men’s basketball, Crabb has also had extensive stints as the announcer for IU women’s basketball, IU football, IU men’s soccer and IU men’s and women’s track and field.
Crabb lent his voice to a variety of marquee national and international events, serving as the competition producer for track and field, and he served as the interview room manager at the main press center at the 1984 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.
He was a public address announcer at both the 1994 men’s World Cup and the 1999 women’s World Cup that were held in the United States. He’s also worked at a variety of other high-profile track and field events through USA Track and Field, including the Pan American Games, U.S. Sports Festivals, U.S. Olympic Festivals, U.S. National Track and Field Championships and U.S. Track and Field Olympic Trials.
Crabb received several honors from IU, including an Indiana University Bicentennial Medal in 2020, an IU Foundation President’s Award in 2010 and a Jerry F. Tardy Pride of Indiana Award in 2006.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.