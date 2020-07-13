The Indiana Pacers have announced their broadcast schedule for the NBA season restart at Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex outside of Orlando, Florida.
All eight of the remaining games will air on Fox Sports Indiana. Chris Denari and Quinn Buckner will call the games remotely from Indianapolis, with Jeremiah Johnson and Eddie Gill also hosting pregame and postgame shows remotely from Indianapolis.
The eight games also will be carried on radio on the Indiana Pacers Radio Network, which includes 1070 AM The Fan and 93.5 and 107.5 FM in Indianapolis.
Pacers weekly also is set to resume July 25.
Here’s a breakdown of the eight remaining games for the Pacers and their start times:
Aug. 1 --- Philadelphia 76ers, 7 p.m.
Aug. 3 – Washington Wizards, 4 p.n.
Aug. 4 – Orlando Magic, 6 p.m.
Aug. 6 – Phoenix Suns, 4 p.m.
Aug. 8 – Los Angeles Lakers, 6 p.m.
Aug. 10 – Miami Heat, 8 p.m.
Aug. 12 – Houston Rockets, 4 p.m.
Aug. 14 – Miami Heat, TBD
