The Indiana Pacers fired coach Nate McMillan on Wednesday, less than two weeks after announcing an one-year contract extension for the veteran NBA coach.
The move was a surprise, given the recent vote of confidence by the organization. But, after the Pacers posted a 6-2 record inside the Disney Bubble to finish the regular season, fourth-seed Indiana was swept out of the NBA playoffs for the second straight year, going 0-4 against the fifth-seeded Miami Heat.
“On behalf of the Simon family and the Pacers organization, I’d like to thank Nate for his years with the team,” Pacers president of basketball operations Kevin Pritchard said in a statement. “This was a very hard decision for us to make, but we feel it’s in the best interest of the organization to move in a different direction. Nate and I have been through the good times and the bad times, and it was an honor to work with him for those 11 years (in Indiana and Portland).”
Overall, Indiana has lost nine straight playoff games over the last three years. Injuries have played a role in the lackluster playoff performances. In 2019, the Pacers were without All-Star guard Victor Oladipo when they were swept by the Boston Celtics. Oladipo was out 12 months with a torn knee tendon.
This year, the Pacers were without All-Star forward Domantas Sabonis (plantar fasciitis) and shooting guard Jeremy Lamb (torn ACL).
“Domantas was our best player this year” McMillan said following the Pacers being ousted Monday night. “Once you get into the playoffs, you need everybody. You’re playing against the best. I really felt coming down the stretch, coming down to this bubble, I thought we had everybody when we came down. Domantas got injured and wasn’t able to play in any of these games. It was just a tough adjustment for us.”
Another factor that could have played into the decision, according to multiple sources, was McMillan’s offensive coaching. The Pacers struggled to score baskets in crunch time in each of their last two playoff series, which played a role in the early playoff exits.
Overall, the Pacers went 183-136 in four seasons under McMillan, the third-most wins for a coach in franchise history. Indiana went to the playoffs four straight years under McMillan but was ousted in the first round in all four playoff series, going 3-16.
The Pacers will begin an immediate search for McMillan’s successor. One potential candidate, according to ESPN.com’s Adrian Wojnarowski, is Houston Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni, who is in the final year of his contract. D’Antoni is a dynamic offensive coach who has led the Rockets past the first round of the NBA Playoffs in each of his last three seasons.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.