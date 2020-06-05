INDIANAPOLIS -- The conversations took place at the dinner table. At a young age, Indiana Pacers point guard Malcolm Brogdon soaked in the wisdom from his grandfather, the late John Hurst Adams.
Adams passed along stories about organizing protests in Texas and Seattle and marching alongside slain Civil Rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
“I was blessed into a family that was sort of a part of the movement from an early stage,” Brogdon said. “So foundationally in my mind, that comes before education. That comes before basketball. That comes before all of these other things in your life, knowing who you are, your identity, and sort of who you represent and what you stand for.”
That’s why Brogdon felt a responsibility to take part in a protest in downtown Atlanta last weekend to promote racial equity in the wake of George Floyd’s death. Brogdon said there were some nerves at first, but the event organized by fellow NBA player and Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown was peaceful with no clashes with police.
“Right now is an opportunity for me to shed light on people who don’t have a voice, so that’s what I’m choosing to do,” Brogdon said. “It’s an opportunity for me to shed light on issues that have been ignored for so long and bring solutions to them.”
Brogdon has talked with teammates about organizing a march in downtown Indianapolis when they return to train for the conclusion of the 2019-20 season that was postponed due to coronavirus pandemic. He has the full backing of the Pacers organization. In a 45-minute Zoom call earlier Friday afternoon, Pacers team president Kevin Pritchard was brought to tears a few times in discussing racial inequities involving players and staff, including a black scout that relayed to him he didn’t feel comfortable going to a local supermarket. Brogdon, Pritchard said, is capable of being a unifying force for change.
“He is a superstar,” Pritchard said. “He is not a star. He is a superstar. When I first met him, when we signed him, we walked out of the first meeting with him and what was said was that guy is a President. He’s truly a President.
“What he is doing in the community, I think this organization is so proud, and we are watching him, and his platform is growing, and he wants it. That’s something that we can stand behind.”
Those roots are in Brogdon’s blood. John Hurst Adams, who died two years ago at 90, was a minister and educator, who studied at Harvard and earned Bachelor’s and Masters Degrees in Theology from the Boston School of Theology. He served as president at Paul Quinn College in Waco, Texas, and as a Bishop at the First A.M.E. Church in Seattle and Grant A.M.E. Church in Los Angeles.
Not all conversations between Brogdon and his grandfather centered on social justice. Adams, Brogdon said, was a big basketball fan.
“He loved Oscar Robertson,” Brogdon said. “We would have really intense debates at the kitchen table about who was better, LeBron or Oscar Robertson. Michael Jordan wouldn’t even be in the conversation. So that’s what we talked about. Me and my brothers would fight him on it every time, and you know he would never back down about it.”
But Adams also imparted the importance of leadership. It’s a trait the 27-year-old Brogdon has shown throughout his career, beginning as an All-American college guard at Virginia and continuing in the NBA with the Milwaukee Bucks and Pacers.
“It’s my time to stand up for what I believe in,” Brogdon said. “I think people that know me well, know I’m very much about my people. They know I’m very much about my family, and they know I’m very much about doing the right thing and having an integrity and a character that can influence everybody around you. I think right now we need high-character people. We need leaders. We need people that stand for the right things and they stand to fight for equality for all races, including black people.”
Brogdon said the first step is using his voice and platform to help influence policy change.
“Voting, moreso than federal and state,” Brogdon said. “I think locally voting, voting for your prosecutors, voting for where really a lot of the unjust acts happen. You know, I think there are a lot of corrupt people in powerful positions that are just maintaining and are just protected, and there are no repercussions, and there is no accountability. So those are the positions where we need to vote to see that those people don’t hold those positions anymore and get ethical, morally righteous people in those positions.”
Like other black players in the NBA, Brogdon has wrestled with the notion about whether to return to finish the season given the civil unrest in the country and COVID-19 health concerns. But Brogdon feels not playing would be a wasted opportunity.
“We have the ability to make statements, to use our leverage, to, you know, bring about whatever change we want, while also playing basketball,” Brogdon said. “So that’s definitely where I’m leaning, but I listen to and I understand both ends of the argument.”
